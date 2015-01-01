पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान परेशान:सब्जी के दामों में गिरावट से परेशान हो ट्रैक्टर चला फसलों को कर रहे नष्ट

साढौराएक घंटा पहले
  • कृषि कानूनों के विरोध के आंदोलन की मार से सब्जी उत्पादक किसान बदहाल

कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करने की मांग को लेकर दिल्ली का घेराव कर रहे किसानों के आंदोलन का विपरीत असर कस्बे व क्षेत्र के किसानों पर ही पड़ने लग गया है। दिल्ली की मंडी में सब्जी न पहुंच पाने से स्थानीय मंडियों में सब्जी के दामों में इतनी अधिक गिरावट आ गई है कि किसानों को इसकी लागत व अपनी मेहनत वसूल पाना मुश्किल हो गया है। प्रदेश सरकार की भावांतर योजना भी किसानों को सही दाम दिलवाने में विफल साबित हो रही है जिससे परेशान किसान अब इन फसलों को ट्रैक्टर चलाकर नष्ट करने को मजबूर हैं।

कस्बे के छोटे किसानों के अलावा गांव राजपुर, कनिपला, पांडों, सैदूपुर, कप्तान माजरी, पहाड़ीपुर, शामपुर, नौशहरा, सलेमपुर व इस्माइलपुर सहित कई गांवों के किसान सब्जी की फसल उगाते हैं। इस काम में उनके परिवार के सदस्यों के अलावा दिहाड़ीदार मजदूर भी काम करते हैं। पूर्व सरपंच राजकुमार राणा ने बताया कि इस समय लगभग 1500 एकड़ में सब्जी की फसलें लगी हुई हैं।

किसान अपने खेतों में पैदा हो रही गोभी, मटर, आलू, शलगम व मूली की फसलों को स्थानीय मंडियों के अलावा दिल्ली, चंडीगढ़, देहरादून व हिमाचल की विभिन्न मंडियों में पहुंचाकर बाजिब दाम पा रहे थे लेकिन किसानों के घेराव के कारण दिल्ली की मंडियों में सब्जी पहुंच न पाने से स्थानीय, चंडीगढ़, देहरादून व हिमाचल की मंडियों को सप्लाई बढ़ने से वहां दामों में बेतहाशा कमी आ गई है। किसान रामदर्शन, जितेंद्र राणा व अविनाश ने बताया कि 15 दिन पहले गोभी की 30 किलो वजन की पन्नी लगभग 200 से 300 रुपए तक बिक रही थी। वहीं 30 किलो वजन की गोभी की पन्नी अब केवल 30 से 50 रुपए तक बिक पा रही है। इसी तरह आलू, मूली, मटर व शलगम के दामों में भी बेतहाशा गिरावट आई है।

सब्जी के दामों में आई इस गिरावट के कारण किसानों को मंडी तक सब्जी पहुंचाने की लागत तक वसूल नहीं हो पा रही है। फसल की लागत व उनकी मेहनत की तो बात ही अलग है। किसान बब्बू राणा ने बताया कि सब्जी के दामों में आई इस गिरावट के कारण किसान अपनी सब्जी की फसलों में ट्रैक्टर चलाकर उन्हें नष्ट करने लग गए हैं ताकि उन्हें दिहाड़ीदार मजदूरों से तुड़वाकर मंडी तक पहुंचाने के खर्च की तो कम से कम बचत हो सके। किसान चांद सैनी, रामगोपाल व रमेश सैनी ने बताया कि भावांतर योजना के तहत पंजीकृत किसानों को पिछले दो साल का उपज के दामों का अंतर नहीं मिल पाया है जिस कारण सरकार की बहुप्रचारित भावांतर योजना के प्रति भी किसान निराश हो गए हैं।

मार्केट कमेटी सचिव अफसर ने बताया कि मार्केटिंग बोर्ड द्वारा चयनित कुछ मंडियों में सब्जी के दामों के आधार पर ही किसानों को मुआवजे की दर तय होती है। इन मंडियों में सब्जी के दामों में कमी न होने के कारण किसानों को मुआवजा नहीं मिला होगा।

