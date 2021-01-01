पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध में प्रदर्शन:कालाअंब टोल नाके पर टोल वसूली का ट्रांसपोर्टर्स व ग्रामीणों ने जताया विरोध

  • पीडब्ल्यूडी के एसडीओ ने दिया ग्रामीणों की मांग उच्चाधिकारियों तक पहुंचाने का भरोसा

शाहबाद-कालाअंब मार्ग पर कालाअंब के पास गुरुवार शाम से कॉमर्शियल वाहनों से टोल वसूली शुरू होते ही शुक्रवार को ट्रांसपोर्टर्स व आसपास के ग्रामीणों ने इसके विरोध में प्रदर्शन किया। कालाअंब ट्रांसपोर्टर्स यूनियन के प्रधान नवतेज सिंह के नेतृत्व में ट्रांसपोर्टर्स टोल नाके पर पहुंचे।

इसके साथ ही ब्लॉक समिति के पूर्व अध्यक्ष करनैल सिंह झंडा व युवा कांग्रेस के खंड अध्यक्ष मनीष चौधरी के नेतृत्व में आसपास के ग्रामीण भी वहां पहुंच गए। नवतेज सिंह ने कहा कि पहले से ही मंदी की मार झेल रहे ट्रांसपोर्टर्स को इस टोल वसूली से बहुत नुकसान पहुंचेगा।

इस टोल नाके के आसपास कई कारखाने हैं, जहां से माल लोड करने वाले ट्रकों को वजन करवाने या कालाअंब बैरियर से बिल पास करवाने के लिए कई चक्कर लगाने पड़ते हैं। इस तरह हर बार टोल वसूली से उनका खर्चा बहुत बढ़ जाएगा। बख्शीश सिंह ढिल्लों, सतनाम सिंह, परमीत सिंह व सुभाष ने कहा कि हिमाचल के बैरियर को क्रॉस करने पर हिमाचल के ट्रकों से टोल की वसूली नहीं की जाती।

इसी तरह इस टोल नाके पर स्थानीय ट्रकों व अन्य वाहनों को छूट मिलनी चाहिए। इस प्रदर्शन की सूचना मिलने पर एसएचओ बलबीर सिंह व पीडब्ल्यूडी के एसडीओ सुनील कुमार भी टोल नाके पर पहुंच गए थे। उन्होंने ट्रांसपोर्टर्स व आसपास के ग्रामीणों की इस मांग बारे उच्चाधिकारियों को अवगत करवाने का आश्वासन मिलने पर ही ट्रांसपोर्टर्स व ग्रामीण शांत हुए।

