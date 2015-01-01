पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाजारों का निरीक्षण:बाजारों में अतिक्रमण करने वालों के खिलाफ लें सख्त एक्शन : एसडीएम

शाहबादएक घंटा पहले
एसडीएम डॉ. किरण सिंह, डीएसपी आत्माराम, थाना प्रभारी देवेंद्र कुमार तथा नगरपालिका के अधिकारियों ने शाहाबाद लाडवा रोड के नजदीक बाजार का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने पाया कि दुकानदारों ने दुकानों के बाहर अतिक्रमण किया हुआ था। कोरोना स्टीक्कर भी चिपकाए हुए नहीं थे। बाजार में फोर व्हीलर आ जा रहे थे। एसडीएम ने बताया कि पिछले दिनों व्यापार मंडल के पदाधिकारियों की बैठक ली थी।

उन्हें दुकानदारों को इन नियमों का पालन करने हेतु आदेश दिए थे, लेकिन दुकानदारों द्वारा इन नियमों का पालन नहीं किया जा रहा है। आज उन्हें चेतावनी दी गई अगर आगे इन नियमों का पालन नहीं किया गया तो सख्त प्रशासनिक कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी। नगर पालिका द्वारा जिन दुकानदारों ने अतिक्रमण किया हुआ था उनका सामान भी कब्जे में लिया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि त्यौहारों के दिनों में बाजारों में अधिक भीड़-भाड़ रहती है। इसलिए शहर के सभी दुकानदारों को निर्देश दिए कि कोई भी दुकानदार अपनी दुकान से बाहर समान लगाकर अतिक्रमण ना करे और दुकानों पर अधिक मात्रा में भीड़ ना होने दे।

कहा कि सभी दुकानदार मास्क व सेनिटाइजेशन का ध्यान रखे और रजिस्‍टर में प्रत्येक ग्राहक का नाम व मोबाइल नम्बर अवश्य दर्ज करे। मिठाई व गिफ्ट की बिक्री करने वाले दुकानदार मिठाई के डिब्बों पर कोरोना से बचाव के स्टीकर जरूर लगाए तथा मिठाई पर एक्सपायरी डेट भी अंकित करे। उन्होंने कहा कि उपमंडल प्रशासन द्वारा समय-समय पर बाजारों का निरीक्षण भी किया जाएगा और नियमों की अवहेलना करने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। पुलिस प्रशासन इन निर्देशों की पालना करवाना सुनिश्चित करे तथा भारी वाहन को बाजारों में अंदर ना जाने दे और पार्किंग की व्यवस्था करवाना सुनिश्चित करे। अगर कोई दुकानदार या आम नागरिक नियमों की उल्लंघना करता है तो उसका चालान भी किया जाए।

