कोविड-19:12 नए काेरोना संक्रमित मिले 10 लोग ठीक होकर पहुंचे घर

यमुनानगर3 घंटे पहले
|जिले में मंगलवार को 12 काेराेना संक्रमित मिले। 10 मरीज ठीक होकर अस्पतालाें से डिस्चार्ज किए गए। डीसी मुकुल कुमार ने बताया कि मंगलवार काे 12 नए कोरोना के केस आए हैं। जिनमें 5 वर्षीय बच्चा रूप नगर कॉलोनी से, 50 वर्षीय महिला सुभाष नगर से, 70 वर्षीय महिला छछरौली से, 77 वर्षीय महिला व 47 वर्षीय महिला खिजराबाद से, 42 वर्षीय महिला गांव पांसरा से, 25 वर्षीय महिला, 29 वर्षीय महिला व 56 वर्षीय पुरुष खिजराबाद से, 52 वर्षीय महिला व 54 वर्षीय पुरुष परमेश्वरी नगर लाल द्वारा से, 35 वर्षीय पुरुष मॉडल कॉलोनी का रहने वाला है। जिला में 68 काेराेना मरीजों को होम आइसोलेट किया गया है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. विजय दहिया ने बताया कि कोरोना के 152 संक्रमित मरीज हैं, जिनमें से 28 एक्टिव केस दूसरे जिले व राज्यों के अस्पतालों में दाखिल हैं।

विधानसभा कर्मी कोरोना पाॅजिटिव मिला

शिक्षा मंत्री के पैतृक गांव बहादुरपुर के दलमीरगढ़ बांस में आयोजित शादी समारोह आया में विधानसभा कर्मी कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिला। उसे हाेम आइसोलेट किया गया। शिक्षा मंत्री कंवरपाल भी समारोह में शामिल हुए थे। सीएचसी में लिए गए सैंपल में कर्मी संक्रमित पाया गया। डॉ. जितेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि जांच के दौरान प्रताप नगर निवासी युवक कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिला है। उसे घर पर ही दवाइयां आदि देकर होम आइसोलेट किया गया है।

सैलून पर हमला करने वालों पर केस दर्ज

रादाैर रोड कैंप स्थित सैलून पर हमला करने वालों पर पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है। बता दें कि गांधी नगर निवासी वसीम ने गांधी नगर थाना पुलिस को शिकायत दी थी कि उसकी रादौर रोड पर सैलून है। एक नवंबर को शाम के समय आधा दर्जन युवक हथियार लेकर आए और उसकी दुकान पर हमला कर दिया। दुकान पर नईम और राकीब के साथ मारपीट की। वह वहां से जान बचाकर भाग गया था। बाद में हमला करने वाले वहां से फरार हो गए। वह दुकान पर आया तो उसने देखा कि वहां से 22 हजार रुपए गायब थे। हमला करने में महेंद्र हसन, जीसान, अफताब, जफर और अन्य थे।

