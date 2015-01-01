पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेखौफ बदमाश:शक्तिनगर में गुरुद्वारे के सामने घर में दिनदहाड़े 13 हजार कैश व अंगूठी चोरी

यमुनानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • ड्यूटी कर शाम काे 5 बजे लौटी महिला कर्मी को कमरों के ताले टूटे मिले

मॉडल टाउन एरिया में शक्तिनगर कॉलोनी में जब्बीवाला गुरुद्वारा के सामने घर से चोर 13 हजार की नकदी व सोने की अंगुठी व बुफर चोरी कर ले गए। मेन गेट पर ताला होने से अंदेशा है कि चोर फांदकर घर में घुसे और अंदर कमरों के ताले तोड़ चोरी को अंजाम दे गए। शिकायत पर थाना शहर पुलिस ने अज्ञात पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

शक्ति नगर निवासी प्रीति ने बताया कि वह शहर के एक निजी अस्पताल में सुरक्षा कर्मी हैं। 21 नवंबर की दोपहर में घर से खाना खाकर ड्यूटी गई। शाम पांच बजे वापस घर लौटने पर मेन गेट पर ताला था, लेकिन अंदर कमरे का ताला टूटा मिला। कमरे में रखे बैड को खोलकर सारा सामान बिखरा हुआ था। जांचने पर बैड से आठ हजार की नकदी समेत एक तोले की सोने की अंगूठी नहीं थी। घर के दूसरे कमरे में टोडरपुर का गौतम जो उसी के अस्पताल में स्वीपर है, रहता है। गौतम के कमरे से भी एक बुफर व पांच हजार नकदी चाेरी थे। इसकी शिकायत पुलिस को दी।

रणजीत कॉलोनी में मेन गेट पर लगा था ताला अंदर कमरों के ताले तोड़ नकदी व जेवर चुराए

कैंप की रणजीत कॉलोनी में भी शक्तिनगर की तरह चोरों ने घटना अंजाम दी। यहां भी घर के मेन गेट पर ताला था और अंदर कमरों के ताले तोड़ हजारों की नकदी व जेवर चुरा लिए। घटना से एक रात पहले मकान मालिक सुनील कुमार अपनी पत्नी को रूढ़की में साले की बेटी की शादी में छोड़ने गए थे। 21 नवंबर की सुबह लौटने पर घर का मेन गेट बंद मिला, लेकिन अंदर दोनों कमरों के दरवाजे खुले और सारा सामान बिखरा था। घर से 28 हजार नकदी, एक जोड़ी झुमके, पायल, चांदी के सिक्के चोरी हो चुके थे। सुनील कुमार ने बताया कि ऐसा लगता है कि चोर रसोई के रास्ते रोशनदान से अंदर घुसे और घटना को अंजाम दे गए। सूचना गांधीनगर थाना पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने जांच के बाद अज्ञात पर केस दर्ज कर लिया।

