पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दो जगह कार्रवाई:2 क्विंटल 48 किलो पटाखे पकड़े, पांच गोदामों और 150 दुकानों-घरों में रखा है पटाखों का स्टॉक

यमुनानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यमुनानगर | पटाखे बेचने का अस्थाई लाइसेंस लेने के लिए 3 नवंबर को लगी थी लाइन।
  • पटाखों पर बैन से 6 करोड़ का कारोबार ठप

नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल (एनजीटी) के आदेश के बाद जिले में पटाखे बेचने और चलाने पर पूर्ण रूप से प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया। इससे पटाखा कारोबार में छह करोड़ के नुकसान का आंकलन है। बड़े पटाखा कारोबारियों से लेकर दिवाली पर दो से तीन दिन के लिए स्टाल लगाकर पटाखे बेचने वालों को यह नुकसान होगा। शहर में पांच मुख्य पटाखा कारोबारी हैं, जिनके यहां पर 80 लाख से डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए तक के पटाखे स्टॉक में हैं।

इन्हें प्रशासन ने सील कर दिया है। वहीं 44 ऐसे लोग हैं, जिन्होंने पिछले दिनों प्रशासन से पटाखे के अस्थाई स्टाल लगाने की परमिशन ली है। उसे भी रद्द कर दिया गया। इसके अलावा 150 ऐसे लोग हैं, जिन्होंने अपने दुकान या फिर घर में पटाखे अवैध तरीके से स्टॉक कर रखे हैं। इस तरह से इस पटाखा कारोबारियों को करीब 6 करोड़ का नुकसान होगा। जिलाधीश एवं जिला आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण के चेयरमैन मुकुल कुमार ने आदेश जारी किए हैं कि एनजीटी के आदेशों की अनुपालना में यमुनानगर जिले में एक दिसंबर 2020 तक पटाखों की न तो बिक्री होगी और न ही चलाए जाएंगे।

उधर, दुकानों पर पटाखे रखकर चोरी-छिपे बेचने वालों पर कार्रवाई भी शुरू हो गई है। गुलाब नगर में एक दुकान से 44.200 किलो पटाखे मिले। दुकानदार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। छछरौली रोड पर एक बड़े कारोबारी के पटाखे बेचने की बात भी कुछ पटाखा कारोबारी कह रहे हैं।

प्रदूषण का स्तर अभी भी खतरे के निशान पर

एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स एक्यूआई अभी भी खतरे के निशान पर है। बुधवार को सुबह के समय एक्यूआई 300 के पार रहा। जबकि यह सामान्य 50 तक होना चाहिए। 100 पॉइंट के बाद यह स्वास्थ्य के लिए बेहद हानिकारक है। मंगलवार को भी एक्यूआई 300 के पार था। हालांकि दिन में यह 200 से कम हो जाता है, लेकिन यह भी हमारे स्वास्थ्य के लिए खतरनाक है।

करियाना की दुकान से मिले 44.200 किलोग्राम पटाखे, दुकानदार गिरफ्तार

हमीदा चौकी इंचार्ज शमशेर सिंह की शिकायत पर गुलाब नगर निवासी दीपक कुमार पर केस दर्ज किया गया है। उसके पास से चार कट्टों मेंं पटाखे मिले। चौकी इंचार्ज के अनुसार सूचना मिली थी कि दीपक गुलाब नगर में करियाना की दुकान चलाता है। उसने दुकान में पटाखे रखे हुए हैं। इस पर वहां पर रेड की गई। दुकान में जांच करने पर चार कट्टों में 44.200 किलोग्राम पटाखे मिले। पुलिस के अनुसार आरोपी के पास कोई लाइसेंस नहीं था। उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया।

करियाना दुकान से 2 क्विंटल पटाखे बरामद, संचालक पर केस

गांधीनगर थाना पुलिस ने कैंप एरिया से एक करियाना की दुकान में रखे 2 क्विंटल 4 किलो पटाखे बरामद किए। थाना प्रभारी अनिल राणा ने बताया करियाना संचालक कमल कालड़ा ने अपनी दुकान के बैक साइड में अवैध तरीके से पटाखे स्टॉक किए हुए थे। वहां पुलिस ने रेड की और पटाखे बरामद किए। दुकान संचालक पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

कारोबारी बोले- हम बर्बाद हो जाएंगे

पटाखा कारोबारियों ने सरकार से मांग की है कि उन्हें पटाखे बेचने की छूट दी जाए, क्योंकि दिवाली पर स्टाल लगाने वाले उनसे लाखों के पटाखे ले जा चुके हैं। उनकी पेमेंट तभी आएगी जब उनके पटाखे बिकेंगे। वहीं पटाखों की देखरेख करने के लिए लाखों रुपए का खर्च आएगा। इसके साथ ही स्टाल लगाने वाले बहुत से लोगों ने अपने घर या दुकान में पटाखे स्टॉक किए हैं। वहां पर भी हादसा हो सकता है। अगर एनजीटी या सरकार को प्रतिबंध लगाना था तो पहले बताया होता। इन हालात में वे बर्बाद हो जाएंगे। कुछ राज्यों में दो घंटे पटाखे बजाने की छूट दी गई है। वही छूट उन्हें दी जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें