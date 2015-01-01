पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बार एसोसिएशन चुनाव:36 साल के भानू प्रताप ने जीती बार एसो. प्रधान की कुर्सी, पूरी कार्यकारिणी युवा

यमुनानगर
शुक्रवार को बार एसोसिएशन जगाधरी का चुनाव हुआ। एडवोकेट भानू प्रताप सिंह ने प्रधान की कुर्सी पर कब्जा किया। चुनाव में 1406 वोट में से 1210 वोट पोल हुए। भानू प्रताप को 805 वोट पड़े। वही उनके प्रतिद्वंदी को 403 वोट पड़े। पहले राउंड से ही भानू प्रताप जीत दर्ज करते गए और प्रतिद्वंदी एडवोकेट बृजेश कुमार सिंह पुंडीर लीड को तोड़ नहीं पाए। इस बार कार्यकारिणी के सभी सदस्य युवा हैं। किसी की भी उम्र 40 साल से ज्यादा नहीं है।

प्रधान बने एडवोकेट भानू प्रताप की उम्र 36 साल है। वहीं निर्विरोध चुने गए उप प्रधान मोहित छिब्बर 40 साल के हैं। इसी तरह महासचिव बने एडवोकेट जसबीर सिंह बलियान भी 40 साल के हैं। संयुक्त सचिव बने हरिओम शर्मा 39 साल के हैं। कैशियर बने सन्नी वर्मा की उम्र 33 साल है। इस तरह से बार कार्यकारिणी में हर चेहरा युवा है।

प्रधान भानू प्रताप की जीत का कारण भी युवा होना ही बना क्योंकि बार के ज्यादातर मेंबर युवा हैं। भानू प्रताप सिंह का कहना है कि वे सभी साथियों की उम्मीदों पर खरा उतरेंगे। यह जीत उनके हर साथी की जीत है। उधर, एडवोकेट भानू प्रताप की जीत के लिए दिन-रात करने वाले पूर्व प्रधान एडवोकेट पवन पुनिया का कहना है कि भानू प्रताप की जीत के लिए युवाओं से लेकर हमारे सीनियर साथियों ने काफी मेहनत की थी। इसलिए हम इतने मार्जिन से जीते हैं।

कृष्ण शर्मा 5 वोट से जीत बिलासपुर बार एसो. प्रधान बने

द बिलासपुर बार एसोसिएशन के प्रधान पद पर सहमति न बनने से मतदान करना पड़ा। प्रधान पद के लिए कृष्ण शर्मा और मंदीप चौहान में मुकाबला हुआ। कृष्ण शर्मा ने 5 मत से चुनाव जीत लिया। एसोसिएशन के 203 सदस्यों में से 193 सदस्यों ने मत का प्रयोग किया। चुनाव सुबह साढ़े नौ बजे शुरू होकर साढ़े चार बजे तक चला। एसोसिएशन के अन्य सदस्यों का चयन सर्वसम्मति से कर लिया गया।

चुनाव आरओ सेठपाल खदरी व एआरओ सुदीप गौड़ की देखरेख में शांतिपूर्वक संपन्न हुआ। आरओ सेठपाल ने बताया कि डाले गए 193 मत में से दो मत रद्द किए गए। उम्मीदवार कृष्ण शर्मा के पक्ष में 98 और मंदीप चौहान के पक्ष में 93 सदस्यों ने मतदान किया। सर्वसम्मति से रणधीर सैनी को उपप्रधान चुना गया। इसके अलावा प्रदीप नेहरा सचिव, संदीप गौर संयुक्त सचिव, मुमताज कोषाध्यक्ष चुने गए।

