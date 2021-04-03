पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पेंशन की टेंशन:पेंशन लगवाने के लिए 50 बुजुर्गों का होना था मेडिकल, पहुंचे 500

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
यमुनानगर | आयु प्रमाण पत्र के लिए मेडिकल बनवाने के लिए बुजुर्गों में इस तरह से धक्का-मुक्की चली। - Dainik Bhaskar
यमुनानगर | आयु प्रमाण पत्र के लिए मेडिकल बनवाने के लिए बुजुर्गों में इस तरह से धक्का-मुक्की चली।
  • समाज कल्याण विभाग ऑफिस का मेन गेट बंद कर बैकडोर से लिए फार्म
  • जिन बुजुर्गों के पास आयु का प्रमाण नहीं, उन्हें लेना पड़ता है प्रमाणपत्र

बुजुर्गों के लिए वृद्धा अवस्था सम्मान भत्ता पेंशन योजना का लाभ लेना आसान नहीं है। खासकर उन बुजुर्गों के लिए जिनके पास आयु का कोई प्रमाण पत्र नहीं है। इनके लिए एक ही विकल्प है कि सरकारी अस्पताल के चिकित्सकों का बोर्ड जांच के बाद इन्हें उम्र का प्रमाण पत्र दे। लेकिन इस प्रमाण-पत्र को पाने के लिए बुजुर्गों को धक्के खाने को मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है।

सरकार ने व्यवस्था की है हर माह के पहले गुरुवार को बुजुर्गों का समाज कल्याण विभाग में मेडिकल होगा। मेडिकल प्रमाण-पत्र लेने के लिए गुरुवार सुबह सेक्टर 17 के समाज कल्याण विभाग कार्यालय में सैकड़ों बुजुर्ग पहुंचे। मेन गेट का दरवाजा बंद होने से वे मायूस हो गए। 50 की एंट्री होनी थी, लेकिन 500 से ज्यादा बुजुर्ग कतार में लगे थे। बैकडोर से खूब फार्म लिए गए। बुजुर्गों ने प्रशासन से मांग की है कि मेडिकल कैंप एक जगह न लगाकर वार्ड वाइज और ग्रामीण स्तर पर लगाए जाएं। दोपहर बाद तक कार्यालय का प्रवेश द्वार बंद ही रहा। वहीं, कैंप में 50 बुजुर्गों का ही मेडिकल हो पाया।

पार्षद भी पहुंचे थे| यहां पार्षद अभिषेक मौदगिल व जसबीर भी पहुंचे थे। दोनों ने बताया कि व्यवस्था में सुधार की जरूरत है। मेडिकल के नाम पर इस तरह बुजुर्गों को परेशान करना ठीक नहीं है। 50 की संख्या बहुत कम होती है। मासिक मेडिकल कैंप में 50 की संख्या के कोई मायने नहीं हैं। इसलिए उनकी प्रशासन से यही मांग है कि बुजुर्गों का मेडिकल वार्ड वाइज और ग्रामीण स्तर पर किया जाए। तभी इसका लाभ बुजुर्गों को मिल सकेगा।

बुजुर्गों ने बताया दर्द -कोई सुबह 6 तो कोई साढ़े 6 बजे पहुंचा

रादौर रोड से आए रमेश कुमार ने बताया कि उसके पास आयु प्रमाण पत्र नहीं है इसलिए सभी कागजात को पूरा करते हुए बेटी की आयु का प्रमाण पत्र लगाया है। अधिकारी इसे नहीं मान रहे हैं। मेडिकल प्रमाण पत्र लाने की मांग कर रहे हैं इसलिए वह सुबह 6 बजे यहां पहुंचे गए थे। तब भी उनका मेडिकल में नंबर नहीं आया है। पुराना हमीदा के जमील ने बताया कि उन्हें किसी ने बताया तो यहां मेडिकल के लिए सुबह 6.30 बजे पहुंच गए थे। अभी तक नंबर नहीं लग पाया है। छोटा मॉडल टाउन के प्रेम ने बताया कि वह भी इसलिए आए हैं कि यहां मेडिकल हो जाएगा जिससे उनकी पेंशन लग जाएगी।

तीन बार हो चुका आॅपरेशन वॉकर के सहारे पहुंचे महेंद्र

भाटिया नगर से आए महेंद्र ने बताया कि उनके पांव का तीन बार ऑपरेशन हो चुका है। वॉकर के सहारे सुबह 8 बजे यहां आ गए थे। उन्हें भी मेडिकल के लिए जाने का मौका नहीं मिला। गोमती मोहल्ला जगाधरी से आए रजत ने बताया कि उसके पिता रतन लाल का एक साल से मेडिकल नहीं हो सका है। ऐसी व्यवस्था प्रशासन को करनी चाहिए जिससे मेडिकल कराने में आसानी रहे।

पहले से बनी थी क्या लिस्ट

लंबी लाइन में लगे ताजेवाला के बाबूराम, रियाकत अली ने बताया कि वह सुबह 7.30 पर जगाधरी कार्यालय में पहुंचे। तब भी यहां काफी लोग कतार में थे। उन्होंने किसी को कार्यालय के अंदर जाते भी नहीं देखा। उन्हें लगता है कि लिस्ट पहले से बन चुकी थी। उन लोगों के ही मेडिकल होने थे। जब ऐसा ही करना था तो बाहर आकर कह दिया जाता। वे बुजुर्ग हो चुके हैं। ज्यादा देर न खड़े रह सकते हैं। न ही बैठ सकते हैं। पंचायती चुनाव नजदीक हैं। इसलिए यहां कई सरपंच नजर आए। जो अपने साथ गांव के बुजुर्गों को लेकर आए थे। चारों तरफ घूमने के बाद जब कार्यालय के अंदर जाने का रास्ता ही नहीं मिला तो वापस लौट गए।

बुजुर्गों की परेशानी का मामला मेरे संज्ञान में आया है। इस बारे में समाज कल्याण विभाग के अधिकारियों से बात की जाएगी। बुजुर्गों को मेडिकल के लिए परेशानी न हो इसके लिए व्यवस्था में जो भी बदलाव किए जाने संभव होंगे, उन पर अमल किया जाएगा।
दर्शन कुमार, एसडीएम, जगाधरी।

