लापरवाही:जिले के स्कूलों में पीजीटी की 552 पोस्ट खाली

यमुनानगर4 घंटे पहले
  • लेक्चरर के पद रिक्त होने से छात्रों की पढ़ाई हो रही प्रभावित, अभिभावक बोले-जल्द भरे जाएं पद

जिले के सरकारी स्कूलों में 552 पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट टीचर (पीजीटी) पोस्ट खाली हैं। ये पद रिक्त होने से स्टूडेंट्स की पढ़ाई प्रभावित हो रही है, क्योंकि इनमें हिंदी से लेकर कॉमर्स और अन्य कई सब्जेक्ट से हैं जो महत्वपूर्ण है। यह सब्जेक्ट स्टूडेंट के पास होने में अहम रोल निभाते हैं। रिक्त पद होने से स्टूडेंट्स की ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई सही नहीं हो पा रही।

जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी नमिता कौशिक का कहना है कि नियुक्ति करना सरकार का काम है। इस बारे में उच्च अधिकारियों को बता दिया गया। जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी के कार्यालय से लेकर डाइट तक में भी मैथ की पोस्ट पर पीजीटी यानी पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट टीचर का इंतजार है। प्रदेश के सभी जिलों में पीजीटी के पोस्ट खाली हैं। इसी कड़ी में जिला भी शामिल है, जहां स्कूलों में पीजीटी की कमी है।

पीजीटी न होने से स्टूडेंट्स की ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई नहीं हो पा रही। कारण है कि सभी मुख्य सब्जेक्ट के लेक्चरर नहीं हैं, जिसके चलते स्टूडेंट्स हिंदी, फिजिक्स, इंग्लिस, इकनॉमिक्स, मैथ, हिस्ट्री जैसे सब्जेक्ट में ठीक से पढ़ाई नहीं कर पा रहे है।

नियुक्ति हो तो स्टूडेंट्स को होगी सहूलियत| बोर्ड की परीक्षाओं में पीजीटी का अहम रोल होता है, क्योंकि यह अध्यापक ही स्टूडेंट्स को परीक्षा की तैयारी करते हैं। पेरेंट्स मुकेश कुमार का कहना है कि सरकार सरकारी स्कूलों की तुलना निजी से कर रही है, लेकिन संसाधनों का अभी भी बड़ा अभाव है।

सरकार को स्कूलों में रिक्त पद भरने की प्रक्रिया जल्द शुरू करनी चाहिए, जिससे स्कूल में पढ़ाई चलती रहे। प्रवेश का कहना है कि जब स्कूल में गुरु जी नहीं हैं तो बोर्ड परीक्षा की तैयारी कितनी अच्छी हो रही। यह साफ हो गया।

