हाउस मीटिंग:नगर निगम के 613 काम शुरू नहीं हुए, अब इनके वर्क ऑर्डर को रद्द कर फंड अन्य कामों में लगेगा

यमुनानगरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

नगर निगम के 613 विकास कार्य हैं, जो शुरू ही नहीं हो पाए। इसकी पुष्टि मंगलवार को खुद मेयर मदन चौहान ने हाउस मीटिंग में की। उन्होंने ऐसे कामों के वर्क ऑर्डर रद्द कर फंड अन्य कामों में लगाने का प्रस्ताव हाउस की सहमति पर पास कर दिया। इसमें 31 मार्च-2018 के पहले के सभी वे काम शामिल होंगे, जो शुरू नहीं हो पाए। छह माह में शुरू न होने वाले कामों के रिव्यू के लिए कमेटी गठित होगी, जो ऐसे कामों के वर्क ऑर्डर रद्द कर इनके फंड अन्य कामों में इस्तेमाल किए जाने की रिपोर्ट देगी।

यही नहीं, जिस एजेंसी को दो वर्क ऑर्डर जारी हैं और काम समय पर शुरू नहीं किया तो वह आगे टेंडर प्रक्रिया में ब्लैकलिस्ट हो जाएगी। अभी तक विकास कार्यों की प्रोटेक कंसोर्टियम से कराई जा रही थी थर्ड पार्टी जांच हो रही थी, किंतु इसका भी वर्क ऑर्डर रद्द कर नगर निगम अब पॉलिटेक्निक नीलोखेड़ी, दामला, एनआईटी कुरुक्षेत्र या अन्य सरकारी लैब से थर्ड पार्टी जांच कराएगा। यह प्रस्ताव भी हाउस ने पास कर दिया है।

नगर निगम के विकास कार्यों में तेजी लाने के लिए किसी कार्य के टेंडर में पहली बार दो टेक्निकल बिड व फाइनेंशियल बिड है तो उनको खोला जाए और दूसरी बार एक ही बिड है तो कंसिडर की जाए। टेंडर खुलने की तिथि से सप्ताह के अंदर वर्क ऑर्डर जारी होगा, यह प्रस्ताव पास किया। इसके साथ कामों के बीच अड़चन बनने वाले विभागों से एनओसी लिए जाने के प्रस्ताव को भी पास कर दिया।

किंतु इसमें कमिश्नर की स्वीकृति से पहले फाइल मेयर को पेश करने और पार्ट पेमेंट के लिए पार्षद, मेयर, विधायक, मंत्री से संतुष्टि पत्र लिए जाने की बात का विपक्ष के पार्षदों ने विरोध किया। कांग्रेस से वार्ड-4 के देवेंद्र सिंह व 13 से निर्मल चौहान ने कहा कि पहले ही विपक्ष के वार्डों में काम नहीं होने दिए जा रहे। अब इस प्रस्ताव के बाद मेयर का दखल बढ़ जाएगा। निर्मल चौहान ने मेयर पर आरोप लगाया कि ममीदी में पार्क का काम रुकवा दिया। छोटे-छोटे कामों में बेवजह दखल डाली जा रही है।

