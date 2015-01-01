पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि:13 मंडियों में 6.81 लाख एमटी धान की खरीद, सबसे ज्यादा प्रतापनगर में 1.60 एमटी बिका

यमुनानगर21 मिनट पहले
जिले की 13 मंडियों में 6.81 लाख एमटी धान की खरीद हो चुकी है। खरीदे गए धान में ग्रेड-ए किस्म का 674749 एमटी, मूछल 3065 एमटी व पूसा-1509 किस्म का 4041 एमटी धान है। डीसी मुकुल कुमार ने बताया कि जिला खाद्य नागरिक आपूर्ति एवं उपभोक्ता मामले नियंत्रक विभाग ने 387128 एमटी, हैफेड ने 109486 एमटी, हरियाणा भंडारण निगम ने 178135 एमटी तथा मिलर्स व डीलर्स ने 7146 एमटी धान खरीदी है।

बिलासपुर मंडी में 62000 एमटी, छछरौली मंडी में 83771 एमटी, गुमथला राव मंडी में 7817 एमटी, जगाधरी मंडी में 95641 एमटी, जठलाना मंडी में 5629 एमटी, खारवन मंडी में 12081 एमटी, प्रतापनगर मंडी में 160598 एमटी, सरस्वतीनगर मंडी में 94357 एमटी, रादौर मंडी में 59778 एमटी, रणजीतपुर मंडी में 35036 एमटी, रसूलपुर मंडी में 19780 एमटी, साढौरा मंडी में 43990 एमटी व यमुनानगर मंडी में 1417 एमटी धान की खरीद हुई है। डीसी मुकुल कुमार ने किसानों से अपील की कि मंडी में धान की फसल सुखाकर ही लाएं, ताकि किसानों को फसल का सही समय पर उचित मूल्य मिल सके।

23 क्षेत्र कंटेनमेंट जोन मुक्तः मुकुल कुमार

कोरोना मरीज के डिस्चार्ज होने के 14 दिन बाद कोई नया मरीज न मिलने पर 23 क्षेत्रों को कंटेनमेंट जोन मुक्त घोषित कर दिया। डीसी मुकुल कुमार ने बताया कि 9 बीएन रेलवे पुलिस सिक्योरिटी फोर्स, 9 बीएन रेलवे प्रोटेक्शन फोर्स, 1303 मंगतपुरा जगाधरी मटका चौक के सामने, कान्हड़ीकलां मुस्तफाबाद, सारन मुस्तफाबाद, 9 बीएन आरपीएसएफ, 9-16 शास्त्री कॉलोनी, 92 ए लक्ष्मीनगर, 458 मॉडल कॉलोनी, बिलासपुर, एच-1 शास्त्री कॉलोनी, गांव जमालपुर जगाधरी, मुजाफत कलां रंजीतपुर रोड, विकासनगर ब्लॉक 13 बी, 244 सेक्टर-18 जगाधरी, 990 दर्शन नगर, 370 प्रोफेसर काॉलोनी यमुनानगर व गांव डारपुर कोट छछरौली को कंटेनमेंट जोन से मुक्त किया है। इनके साथ लगते क्षेत्रों को बफर जोन से भी हटाया गया है।

