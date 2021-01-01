पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राहत:बिजली उपभोक्ताओं की 8 को सुनी जाएंगी समस्याएं

यमुनानगर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंचायत भवन में 8 फरवरी को बिजली उपभोक्ताओं की समस्याएं सुनी जाएंगी। एसई बिजली निगम योगराज ने बताया कि आरके शर्मा चेयरपर्सन उपभोक्ता कष्ट निवारण फोरम सुनेंगे। सुबह 11 से दोपहर 1 बजे तक टीम यही रहेगी।

जिनका स्थानीय बिजली अधिकारियों से मिलने के उपरांत भी कोई समाधान नहीें हो पा रहा है। ऐसे उपभोक्ता अपनी समस्याओं को इस फोरम के समक्ष रख सकते हैं। दो साल से पुराने और कोर्ट केस और बिजली की चोरी से संबंधित केस इस फोरम में नहीं लिए जाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser