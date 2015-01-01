पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रेसवार्ता कर उठाए सवाल:शिलान्यास दीवार टूटी तो 24 घंटे में कराया केस दर्ज, अब तक सैंकड़ों पेड़ कट चुके, एक भी एफआईआर नहीं हुई

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
89 लाख से बनने वाली छोटी लाइन रोड की शिलान्यास दीवार टूटने के 24 घंटे में निगम अफसरों ने केस दर्ज कराया। दूसरी ओर एमएलएन कॉलेज रोड समीप ट्यूबवेल के पास लगे तीन पेड़ कटने पर थाने में शिकायत देने की जहमत नहीं उठाई गई। इसी तरह कट चुके सैकड़ों पेड़ों में एक की भी एफआईआर नहीं कराई गई। कार्रवाई के नाम पर वन विभाग व नगर निगम एक दूसरे पर बात डाल रहे हैं। इसी का फायदा उठाकर हरे-भरे पेड़ पहले ठूठ कर दिए जाते हैं और मौका पाकर काट दिए जाते हैं। ये व्यथा 30 साल से पौधे लगाकर उनके पेड़ बनने तक संरक्षण कर रही एचईएस के प्रेसिडेंट प्रो. एसएल सैनी ने सुनाई। वे संस्था के सदस्यों डॉ. केएल नरुला, ओपी मदान व लोकेशन वोहरा के साथ प्रेसवार्ता में बोल रहे थे।

ग्रीनमैन के नाम से पहचान रखने वाले एसएल सैनी ने कहा कि वर्ष-2005 में शहर के पेड़ों को कानूनी संरक्षण देने के संबंध में नगर निगम को दिए आदेशों की अब भी अवहेलना की जा रही है। एचईएस चार वर्षों से इसी मामले को लेकर नगर निगम के खिलाफ लोकायुक्त हरियाणा में केस लड़ रही है, जहां से भी पेड़ काटे जाने पर एफआईआर कराने के आदेश हो चुके हैं। लेकिन शहर में आदेशों पर नगर निगम की ओर से एक भी बार केस दर्ज नहीं कराया गया। जबकि हरे-भरे सैकड़ों पेड़ कट चुके हैं और लगातार कट रहे हैं।

केवल विकास कार्य ही नहीं बल्कि निजी स्वार्थ के लिए भी कुछ लोग पेड़ों काे गैर-कानूनी तरीके से काट रहे हैं। इन पर कार्रवाई व पेड़ों के संरक्षण के लिए नगर निगम मेयर व कमिश्नर, डीसी से वन अधिकारियों व मंत्रियों तक को गुहार लगा चुके हैं, लेकिन कुछ सुधार होता नहीं दिख रहा। अभी एमएलएन कॉलेज समीप ट्यूबवेल समीप तीन हरे भरे पेड़ों को पहले ठूठ कर दिया और फिर काट दिया गया। जहां पेड़ काटे जाने की वजह पता करने पर पाया कि गली में पत्ते टूटकर गिर रहे थे, इसलिए उन्हें पास के लोगों ने ही काट दिया।

उन्होंने मामले में भी निगम कमिश्नर से शिकायत कर केस दर्ज कराने की मांग की। जिस पर एमई का फोन आया, जिन्हें साइट बताई। लेकिन निगम की ओर थाने में किसी तरह की शिकायत नहीं दी गई। जबकि अभी दो दिन पहले छोटी लाइन रोड के निर्माण कार्य के शिलान्यास की दीवार टूटने पर निगम अफसरों ने तुरंत शिकायत देकर केस दर्ज करवा लिया। ईंट-पत्थर की दीवार के लिए तो गंभीरता दिखाई गई, लेकिन 15 से 20 साल पुराने पेड़ों की कटाई पर अफसर गंभीर नहीं हैं। उनकी मांग है कि पेड़-पौधों के संरक्षण के लिए कमिश्नर की चेयरमैन शिप में एचईएस के नुमाइंदगी में एन्वायरनमेंट कमेटी बने। जो जान-माल को नुकसान करने वाले पेड़ों को हटाने पर एनओसी दें और गलत काटे पेड़ों पर एफआईआर करा सके।

