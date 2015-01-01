पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दहेज का मामला:एक विवाहिता काे दहेज में कार ताे दूसरी काे बाइक न मिलने पर घर से निकाला

यमुनानगरएक घंटा पहले
एक विवाहिता को उसके पति ने कार न मिलने पर घर से निकाल दिया तो दूसरी के पति ने बाइक न मिलने पर। ऐसे दाेनाें मामलाेें में गांधी नगर थाना पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। रेलवे कॉलोनी निवासी महिला ने एसपी को शिकायत दी थी कि उनकी शादी 29 जून को त्रिलोकचंद के साथ हुई थी। शादी के कुछ दिन बाद ही ससुराल पक्ष के लोगों ने उसे प्रताड़ित करना शुरू कर दिया था। उसका पति दहेज में कार की मांग करने लगा।

वे उसे खाना तक नहीं देते थे। वहीं बीमार होने पर दवा तक नहीं दिलाई। वह अपने मायके आ गई और तब उसके पति ने लिखित में दिया था कि वह आगे से उसे परेशान नहीं करेगा। लेकिन कुछ दिन बाद फिर से उसे परेशान करने लगा।

एक दिन उसके पति ने अपने गले पर तलवार रखकर कहा कि अगर उसे कार नहीं मिली तो वह मर जाएगा। तब किसी ने उसे समझाया। वहीं एक दिन उसकी देवरानी व ससुराल पक्ष के अन्य लोगों ने उसके जेवर अपने पास रख लिए। इतना ही नहीं उस पर चोरी का इल्जाम तक लगाया। इस शिकायत पर गांधी नगर थाना पुलिस ने पति समेत अन्य ससुरालियों पर धारा- 498ए, 323, 406, 506 में केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

