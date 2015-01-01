पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोड इंजीनियरिंग फेल:खजूरी रोड पर तीव्र मोड़ बने जानलेवा, अलीपुरा के मोहित व लाडवा के दो युवकों ने गंवाई जान

यमुनानगर13 मिनट पहले
मोहित का फाइल फोटो।
  • तीव्र मोड़ पर नहीं पूर्व सूचना बोर्ड, न ब्रेकर न कैटआई, बर्म ठीक नहीं तो सफेद पट्टी भी गायब

यमुनानगर से करनाल जाने वाले खजूरी रोड पर हादसों की वजह बन रहे तीव्र मोड़ पर हालात नहीं सुधर रहे हैं। रोड पर पांच तीव्र मोड़ हैं, जिन पर सुरक्षित सफर का कोई प्रबंध नहीं है। जबकि मार्च-2010 में इस रोड पर स्थित शिवदयाल प्लाईवुड फैक्ट्री के सामने मोड़ पर हादसे में करनाल के परिवार के आठ लोग जान गंवा चुके हैं।

इसके बाद भी तीव्र मोड़ वाहन चालकों के लिए कई बार जानलेवा साबित हुए। बावजूद इसके रोड का जिम्मा संभाले पीडब्ल्यूडी समेत वन विभाग रोड किनारे लगे पेड़ों के रखरखाव को लेकर गंभीर नहीं, जिससे अब धुंध में रोड पर बने तीव्र मोड़ खतरे से खाली नहीं रहे। मंगलवार रात भी रोड पर पेट्रोल पंप समीप तीव्र मोड़ हादसे की वजह बना। जहां कार अनियंत्रित होकर पेड़ से जा टकराई, जिसमें रादौर के अलीपुरा के मोहित (29) व लाडवा के गौरव (26) व अजय (24) की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। खजूरी रोड पर जिस जगह हादसा हुआ, वहां तीव्र मोड़ बताने को पूर्व सूचना बोर्ड व रिफ्लेक्टर नहीं हैं। न ही ब्रेकर व कैटआई हैं और न बर्म ठीक है और न सफेद पट्टी। यही हालात रोड पर बने अन्य तीव्र मोड़ पर हैं। यहां रोड इंजीनियरिंग फेल दिखती है। वहीं किनारे लगे पेड़ भी सड़कों पर झूल रहे हैं। हालांकि यह मुद्दा जिला रोड सेफ्टी कमेटी की मीटिंगों में भी कई बार गूंजा, लेकिन विभागों की कार्रवाई सुधार के बजाए हर बार मीटिंग में हादसों की गिनती करने तक सीमित है।

डिप्पर का इस्तेमाल होता तो बच जाती तीनों की जान| मृतकों के परिजनों की मानें तो खूजरी रोड पर जिस तीव्र मोड़ पर हादसा हुआ, वहां कोई प्रबंध नहीं थे। साथ ही हादसे की एक वजह मोड़ पर अचानक सामने से आए वाहन की सीधी लाइट पड़ने को बताया गया, जिससे कार चला रहा अलीपुरा का मोहित कार से नियंत्रण खो बैठा। फिर कार सड़क से उतर पेड़ से टकराई और मोहित समेत पीछे बैठे लाडवा के गांव सुरा निवासी अजय व गौरव की मौत हुई। परिजनों ने कहा कि सड़क पर सुरक्षा के प्रबंध होते और सामने से आए वाहन चालक की ओर से डिप्पर इस्तेमाल होता तो न मोहित का कार से नियंत्रण खोता और न हादसे में किसी की जान जाती।

मोहित की शादी के लिए घर पर चल रही थी रिश्ते की बात

रादौर के अलीपुरा के 29 वर्षीय मोहित की शादी को लेकर घर पर रिश्ते की बात चल रही थी। परिजनों की मानें तो कुछ समय बाद मोहित की शादी करनी थी, लेकिन हादसे में उसकी मौत से परिवार को गहरा सदमा लगा है। हादसे में मरने वालों में मोहित ड्राइविंग व लाडवा के गौरव व अजय एल्युमीनियम डोर लगाने का काम करते थे। जबकि हादसे के दौरान कार का दरवाजा खुलने से बाहर गिरकर गंभीर रूप घायल गांव सुरा का गौरव भी ड्राइवरी करता है।

मार्ग पर पड़ने वाले गांवों के लोग भी हादसों से दुखी

खजूरी मार्ग पर शादीपुर, नाहरपुर, हरियाबांस, नागल, करहेड़ा, खजूरी, टोडरपुर गांव पड़ते हैं। जिनके ग्रामीण भी मार्ग पर रोज होते हादसों देख दुखी हैं। रविंद्र, महेश शर्मा, इतेश का कहना है कि यहां सड़क सुरक्षा के प्रबंध नहीं है, यही वजह है कि लगातार हादसे हो रहे हैं।

धुंध के चलते ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली पलटी, गन्नों के नीचे दबने से चालक की मौत

धनौरा-बिलासपुर मार्ग पर अलीशेरपुर माजरा मोड़ के निकट बुधवार सुबह धुंध के चलते गन्ने से लदी ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली सड़क किनारे गड्ढों में पलट गई। हादसे में चालक की गन्ने की नीचे दबने से उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। घाड़ क्षेत्र में सुबह गहरी धुंध थी। रानीपुर कलां गांव निवासी शौकत अली उर्फ सोनू बिजौली गन्ना सेंटर से गन्ना से भरी ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली लेकर शुगर मिल के लिए निकला था।

जैसे ही वह मुगलवाली मोड़ पर पहुंचा तो धुंध के चलते ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली अनियंत्रित होकर सड़क किनारे पलट गई। ट्रैक्टर के पलटते ही गन्ने चालक के ऊपर गिर गए, जिससे उसकी मौक पर ही मौत हो गई। आसपास के लोगों ने उसे बाहर निकाला और एक निजी अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। रानीपुर कलां गांव के सरपंच सुलेल चंद का कहना है कि धुंध के कारण हादसा हुआ। सड़क पर सफेद पट्टी न होने से चालक सही ध्यान नहीं रख पाता। उन्होंने सड़क पर सफेद पट्टी लगाने की मांग की है। इसके साथ मोड़ पर साइन बोर्ड लगाए जाएं।

