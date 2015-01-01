पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:नाबालिग को अगवा कर गलत काम किया, पुलिस ने केस पलटा, मानव अधिकार आयोग की टीम के आने से पहले लड़की के घर रात को पहुंची पुलिस बोली- साथ चलो, इंसाफ दिलाएंगे

यमुनानगर3 घंटे पहले
शादी का झांसा देकर नाबालिग को अगवा करने के मामले के असली तथ्य बदलने के पुलिस पर लगे आरोपों की जांच करने मानव अधिकार आयोग की टीम यमुनानगर पहुंची। बाईपास चौक स्थित पीडब्ल्यूडी रेस्ट हाउस में आयोग की टीम ने इस केस में हमीदा चौकी, महिला थाना पुलिस से जानकारी ली। वहीं पीड़ित पक्ष का कहना है कि आयोग की टीम के आने से पहले रात को और सुबह पुलिस वाले उनके घर पर आए।

पुलिस वाले कभी एसपी के पास तो कभी थाने में आने की बात कह रहे थे लेकिन वे नहीं गए। उनका कहना है कि पुलिस ने इस केस में झूठी कहानी बनाई। नाबालिग से गलत काम हुआ लेकिन कह दिया गया कि लड़की परिजनों की वजह से घर से गई थी। उन्होंने इसकी शिकायत एसपी को भी की थी। वहीं एक शिकायत मानव अधिकार आयोग को भेजी थी। आयोग के संज्ञान लेने के बाद पुलिस में बेचैनी दिखी। हमीदा चौकी इंचार्ज शमशेर सिंह का कहना है कि उन्होंने केस दर्ज किया था, मामले की जांच महिला थाने में हुई है।

आरोप, पुलिस ने बयान दर्ज किए परिजनों की वजह से गई थी, बाद में लड़की ने कहा शादी का झांसा देकर ले गया था| लड़की के परिवार के सदस्य ने बताया कि बहन को दो दिन बाद आरोपी के रिश्तेदार पावर हाउस के पास छोड़कर चले गए थे। तब लड़की घर पर आई। इसके बाद पुलिस को उन्होंने सूचित किया था। पुलिस ने लड़की के बयान दर्ज किए थे। उनके अनुसार लड़की के पुलिस ने बयान दर्ज किए थे कि वह परिवार वालों के डांटने के चलते घर से चली गई थी। आरोप है कि ये बयान पुलिस ने अपनी मर्जी से दर्ज किए जबकि लड़की का कहना था कि उसे पिरथीपुर निवासी युवक ले गया था और उसके साथ गलत काम भी किया।

किशोरी की मां ने हमीदा चौकी पुलिस को यह दी थी शिकायत
हमीदा निवासी महिला ने हमीदा चौकी में शिकायत दी थी कि वह फैक्ट्री में मजदूरी करने जाती है। 24 अगस्त को वह काम पर गई हुई थी। शाम को घर आई तो 14 साल की बेटी घर पर नहीं थी। उसकी तलाश की लेकिन पता नहीं चला। जांच में उसे पता चला कि उसकी बेटी को पिरथीपुर निवासी युवक शादी का झांसा देकर ले गया है। इस शिकायत पर पुलिस ने धारा-363, 366ए में केस दर्ज किया था। बता दें आरोपी लड़का पीडि़त का दूर से रिश्तेदार है। उसका अक्सर घर पर आना-जाना रहता था। बाद में आरोपी के परिवार के लोगों ने फैसले का भी दबाव बनाया था।

