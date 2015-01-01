पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Accused Of Cheating Of 4 Crores From 1300 People In The Name Of Getting Money In Royal Gold Plus Chit Fund Company, Hiding In UP, Himachal Pradesh And Uttarakhand, Now Police Is Taking Them There On Remand

रिकवरी के लिए पुलिस कर रही प्रयास:रॉयल गोल्ड प्लस चिट फंड कंपनी में पैसे लगवाने के नाम पर 1300 लोगों से 4 करोड़ की ठगी के आरोपी यूपी, हिमाचल प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड में छिपकर रहे, अब पुलिस रिमांड पर वहीं लेकर जा रही

यमुनानगरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

रॉयल गोल्ड प्लस चिट फंड कंपनी में पैसे लगवाकर 1300 लोगों से 4 करोड़ की ठगी करने के बाद आरोपी हिमाचल प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड और यूपी में जाकर छिपे थे। आरोपी वहां पर होटलों में रुकते थे और कई-कई दिन वहां बिताते थे जिसमें उन्होंने लाखों रुपए उड़ाए। गिरफ्तार होने के बाद अब पुलिस उन्हें वहीं पर लेकर जा रही है, जहां पर लोगों से ठगे पैसे उड़ाए।

पुलिस को उम्मीद है कि वहां से पैसे की रिकवरी हो सके। क्योंकि शक है कि वहां पर आरोपियों ने पैसा इन्वेस्ट किया होगा। बुड़िया गेट चौकी इंचार्ज सतपाल सिंह ने बताया कि आरोपियों को सोलन, हरिद्वार व अन्य जगह ले जाया गया है ताकि ठगे गए पैसे और उससे खरीदे सामान की रिकवरी हो सके और यह पता चल सके कि इन्होंने इतना पैसा कहां पर खर्च किया। उम्मीद है कि आरोपियों से काफी सामान और पैसे की रिकवरी होगी। कंपनी का डायरेक्टर मनोज उर्फ डॉक्टर और प्रमोटर पवन नैन को पुलिस ने रिमांड पर लिया हुआ है। मनोज लगातार 12 दिन से रिमांड पर चल रहा है। वहीं पवन 7 दिन के रिमांड पर है।

एक-एक दिन का हजारों रुपए का खर्च था आरोपियों का

पुलिस की जांच में सामने आया है कि आरोपी मनोज पुलिस गिरफ्तारी से बचने के लिए दूसरे प्रदेशों में रहा। उसने कई जगह होटल में कमरे लिए। उसका एक-एक दिन का हजारों रुपए का खर्च था। आरोपियों के लंबे समय तक छिपकर रहने और पैसा खर्च करने से पुलिस को रिकवरी के लिए बार-बार रिमांड लेना पड़ रहा है। वहीं अन्य आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के भी प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।

इस तरह से ठगा 1300 लोगों को

पीड़ितों ने शिकायत दी थी कि वे साल 2015 में चिट फंड कंपनी के संपर्क में आए थे। सबसे पहले नरेंद्र व मनोज की गुमथला में अमित से मुलाकात हुई थी। तब उसने कहा था कि 5 हजार रुपए रॉयल गोल्ड प्लस में लगाकर अच्छा पैसा कमा सकते हैं। अमित पर अन्य लोग इस प्लान में जोड़ने का दबाव बनाया। एक दिन अचानक नरेंद्र, मनोज और पवन गुमथला अमित के पास आए। वहां अमित के दोस्त सोनू राम और कुलवंत पहले से ही मौजूद थे।

उन्होंने आकर उनको बड़े-बड़े सपने दिखाकर रॉयल गोल्ड प्लस में 5-5 हजार रुपए लगवा दिए, क्योंकि सोनू और कुलवंत बेरोजगार थे और उनकी बेरोजगारी का लाभ उठाते हुए सपने दिखाते हुए उनको कहा कि अगर आपने 17-17 आदमी जाेड़े तो आपको मोबाइल व अन्य उपहार मिलेंगे। इसके बाद मार्च-2016 में नरेंद्र, मनोज, मनीष, प्रियंका और नीरू निवासी अलाहर ने सेवन सीज होटल यमुनानगर में एक सेमिनार आयोजित किया। जिसमें अधिकतर बाहरी लोगों को उपहार भेंट किए गए। इस तरह के सेमिनार कई जगह किए गए। इसमें कुछ को बाइक व अन्य सामान दिया गया।

बाद में पता चला कि ड्राॅ में निकाला गया सामान उन्हीं के चेक देकर डाउन पेमेंट पर लिया हुआ है। लोगों ने पैसे मांगे तो धमकी दी गई। वहीं आरोपियों ने पैसे ऐंठने की नियत से रॉयल गोल्ड प्लस में ही रॉयल होम प्रोडक्शन में फिल्में बनाने के लिए हीरो, हीरोइन व कलाकारों का रोल देने के लिए लोगों से 2-2 लाख रुपए लगवाए और बाकायदा इसके एग्रीमेंट भी दिए। करोड़ों रुपए का फ्रॉड करने के बाद जब किसी को किसी फिल्म में रोल नहीं मिला और न ही जो सपने दिखाकर उक्त सभी आरोपियों ने सैकड़ों लोगों के पैसे लगवाए थे, उनकी कोई वापसी नहीं की।

वहीं पैसे खाते में ट्रांसफर करने के फर्जी मैसेज भेजे। ठगी के शिकार हुए लोगों ने शिकायत एसपी को की थी। 23 अगस्त 2019 को जगाधरी पुलिस ने गुमथला राव निवासी कुलवंत सिंह और अन्य ने शिकायत पर रॉयल गोल्ड प्लस चिट फंड कंपनी के एमडी नरेंद्र, डायरेक्टर मनोज उर्फ डॉक्टर, कैशियर मनीष, अरुण वालिया, कमल, पवन नैन, आशीष वालिया, विपिन कोहली, प्रियंका, नीरू के खिलाफ धारा- 420, 406, 120बी पर केस दर्ज किया था। मनोज पर इंद्री थाने में सीआरपीएफ में कांस्टेबल अमित कुमार से ठगी करने का केस दर्ज है। वहीं एक केस कुरुक्षेत्र में दर्ज

