अपराध:फर्जी डिग्री देकर 7 लाख रुपए ठगने का आरोपी गिरफ्तार, 4 दिन के रिमांड पर

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
यमुनानगर| फर्जी डिग्री दिलाने के नाम पर ठगने का आरोपी पुलिस गिरफ्त में।

12वीं पास कराने के नाम पर और फर्जी डिग्री देकर 7 लाख रुपए ठगी करने के आरोपी राजस्थान के जयपुर निवासी गिरीराज शर्मा को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आरोपी को कोर्ट में पेश कर पुलिस ने 4 दिन के रिमांड पर लिया है। आरोपी ने जगाधरी की समाध गली निवासी आशुतोष गर्ग को पास करवाने और डिग्री देने के नाम पर 7 लाख रुपए ठगे थे।

पुलिस प्रवक्ता चमकौर सिंह ने बताया कि टीम मामला दर्ज होने के बाद रेड कर रही थी। 12 दिन में आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। रिमांड के दौरान मामले से जुड़े साक्ष्य जुटाए जाएंगे। स्टूडेंट्स भी जागरूक रहें, कहीं न कहीं विद्यार्थियों को बड़े-बड़े सपने दिखा कर फर्जी डिग्री थमाई जा रही है। थाना शहर यमुनानगर प्रभारी सुखबीर सिंह ने बताया कि 21 अक्टूबर को जगाधरी की समाध गली निवासी विद्यार्थी आशुतोष गर्ग ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी थी कि उसने ओपन बोर्ड से 12वीं की परीक्षा दी, लेकिन तीन पेपर में वह फेल हो गया।

जब वह राजस्थान गया तो अजमेर में उसे जयपुर निवासी गिरीराज शर्मा व उसके दो साथी मिल गए। उन्होंने 12वीं पास करवाने के नाम पर उससे 7 लाख रुपए ठग लिए। वह बारहवीं पास नहीं करवा सका। उसके बाद उसने कोटा किसी इंस्टीट्यूट से फायर एंड सेफ्टी का कोर्स करवाने की बात कही। एक साल का कोर्स करवा कर उसे फर्जी डिग्री दे दी। उसके बाद विद्यार्थी को सूरतगढ़ में किसी कंपनी का फर्जी एक्सपीरिंयस सर्टिफिकेट दे दिया। जब सारी डिग्रियों की जांच करवाई गई तो वह फर्जी निकली। पीड़ित ने आरोपी को पैसे हमीदा पावर हाउस के पास दिए थे। आशुतोष की शिकायत पर तीन के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया।

