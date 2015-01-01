पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शर्मनाक:तलाकशुदा युवती से शादी का झांसा देकर रेप, शादी की डेट फाइनल कर एक दिन पहले मुकरा आरोपी

यमुनानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कानूनी कार्रवाई कराने पर युवती को दी अश्लील वीडियो व फोटो वायरल करने की धमकी

तलाकशुदा युवती से शादी का झांसा देकर आरोपी युवक ने रेप किया और शादी की डेट फिक्स कर एक दिन पहले ही मुकर गया। आरोपी ने मामले में कानूनी कार्रवाई कराने पर युवती का अश्लील वीडियो व फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल करने की भी धमकी दी। महिला थाना पुलिस ने शिकायत के आधार पर जांच के बाद आरोपी व उसे अपना मुंह बोला भाई बताकर पीड़िता से मिलाने वाली नाबालिग लड़की पर आईपीसी की विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया।

महिला थाना पुलिस को दी शिकायत में 22 वर्षीय युवती ने बताया कि उसका जुलाई में तलाक हो गया था। वह आजाद नगर की लड़की से परिचित थी, जिसका घर पर आना जाना था। उस लड़की ने उसे कहा कि तेरा तलाक हो चुका है और अब तू घर बसा ले। उसने अपने मुंह बोले भाई ईस्ट भाटिया नगर के कमलप्रीत के बारे में बताया कि वह भी तलाकशुदा है, जो तुझे उसे अच्छे से रखेगा। इस पर वह कमलप्रीत से मिली।

जिसने वादा किया कि नवंबर में शादी कर लेगा। कमलप्रीत ने उसके माता-पिता व रिश्तेदारों से भी मिल शादी का आश्वासन दिया। कमलप्रीत ने सरोजनी कॉलोनी में कमरा किराये पर ले रखा था, जहां ले जाकर उसने शादी का झांसा देकर उससे कई बार संबंध बनाए और अश्लील वीडियो व अश्लील फोटो ले लिए। दोनों परिवारों की सहमति से 18 नवंबर को शादी होनी तय हुई, जिसके लिए उसके मायके वाले पूरी तैयारी कर चुके थे, लेकिन तभी कमलप्रीत शादी से मना कर चला गया।

नशीला पदार्थ देकर विवाहिता से रेप, 3 पर केस

विवाहिता के घर में घुसकर नशीला पदार्थ देकर पड़ोसी युवक ने दुष्कर्म किया। उसके दो साथियों ने मोबाइल से अश्लील वीडियो बनाया। जिसे बाद में वायरल करने की धमकी देकर आरोपी ने कई बार विवाहिता से रेप किया। इन्हीं आरोपों में महिला की दी शिकायत पर महिला थाना पुलिस ने आरोपी व उसके दो साथियों पर केस दर्ज कर लिया। महिला ने शिकायत में बताया कि 27 वर्षीय गुरमीत नेहरा, 25 वर्षीय मुनीष व 20 वर्षीय साहिल उसके पड़ोसी हैं। जो उस पर बुरी नजर रखते थे।

पिछले दिनाें गुरमीत नेहरा ने उसे फोन करने शुरू कर दिए और अश्लील बातें करने लगा। वह बहुत ज्यादा परेशान करने लगा था। मुनीष व साहिल भी इसके साथ मिले हुए थे। पति के सुबह काम पर जाते थे और शाम को लौटते थे। इस दौरान जब वह बाजार जाती थी, तब आरोपी उसका पीछा कर अश्लील हरकतें करते थे। जनवरी 2019 में मकान बेचना था तो आरोपी मकान देखने व बिकवाने के बहाने पति की गैर मौजूदगी में आते थे। 10 जनवरी 2019 को आरोपी घर आए और उसे नशीला पदार्थ दे दिया।

जिससे उसे बेहोशी महसूस हुई, तब गुरमीत नेहरा ने उससे गलत काम किया और मुनीष व साहिल ने उसका अश्लील वीडियो बनाया व फोटो खींचे। इसे सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल करने की धमकी देकर ब्लैकमेल करना शुरू कर दिया। गुरमीत नेहरा ने उसे यह डर दिखाकर कई बार गलत काम किया। आरोपी ने समय समय पर डेढ़ लाख रुपए व सोने के जेवर भी लिए। परेशान होकर पति को पूरी बात बताई और शिकायत महिला थाना पुलिस में दी। पुलिस ने आईपीसी की धारा 376 (2) एन, 506 के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया।

