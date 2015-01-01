पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यमुनानगर में पकड़ी थी अवैध शराब की फैक्ट्री:आरोपी ने किया अवैध शराब की 7 गाड़ी बेचने का खुलासा

यमुनानगर33 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो।

जगाधरी की शांति कॉलोनी में पकड़ी नकली शराब की फैक्ट्री में हजारों बोतलें नकली शराब बनाकर प्रदेश के कई जिलों में सप्लाई की गई। गिरफ्तार रोहतक के खरक जाटान गांव निवासी बलवान सिंह ने पुलिस पूछताछ में बताया कि वह नकली शराब के 7 ट्रक आरोपी अमित को आगे सप्लाई करने के लिए दे चुका था। हर ट्रक में 600 पेटियां थी। इन 7 ट्रकों में 4200 पेटियां सप्लाई की गई, जिन्हें शराब आगे सप्लाई करते थे, उन्हें पकड़ा जाना बाकी है। पुलिस ने कोर्ट में 10 नवंबर को चालान पेश किया। इसमें आरोपियों द्वारा कई खुलासे किए गए। मुख्य आरोपी पानीपत निवासी विकास दहिया के पास से पुलिस को एक छोटी डायरी मिली थी, जिसमें नकली शराब बनाने का हिसाब लिखा है।

केमिकल देने वालों का 10 दिन का रिमांड पूरा

नकली शराब बनाने के मामले में सोनीपत निवासी कुलदीप, संदीप और पानीपत निवासी रमेश को 10 दिन के प्रोडक्शन रिमांड पर लिया था। उन्हें रोहतक में सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीम पकड़ चुकी थी। यूनिट इंचार्ज इंस्पेक्टर राकेश मटौरिया ने बताया कि आरोपियों ने बताया कि उनके यहां से कई बार यमुनानगर में ईएनए केमिकल सप्लाई हो चुका था। आरोपी कहां से और किस से केमिकल लेते थे, इसके सुराग मिले हैं।

वहीं, नकली शराब का पहला मामला रादौर में 11 सितंबर को पकड़ा गया था। इसके 35 दिन बाद पुलिस ने जगाधरी की शांति कॉलोनी में 16 अक्टूबर को नकली शराब बनाने की फैक्ट्री पकड़ी। फैक्ट्री पकड़े एक माह से ज्यादा हो गया है, लेकिन पुलिस कोई बड़ा खुलासा नहीं कर पाई। पहले तो फैक्ट्री चलाने के आरोपी 5 लोगों को पुलिस ने 10 दिन के रिमांड पर लिए रखा, लेकिन उनके माध्यम से कोई फरार आरोपी हाथ नहीं लगा। तीन माह में अब तक 21 लोग गिरफ्तार हो चुके हैं। नकली शराब की 1134 पेटियां पकड़ी जा चुकी हैं, लेकिन हजारों बोतलें नकली शराब की लोग पी चुके हैं। अवैध फैक्ट्री से करीब 26 हजार खाली बोतलें मिली थीं, जिसमें नकली शराब भरकर सप्लाई होनी थी।

जहरीली शराब से मौतें: 18 दिन बाद आबकारी विभाग ने भी बनाई एसआईटी

जहरीली शराब से प्रदेशभर 50 से ज्यादा मौतें हो चुकी हैं। अब आबकारी एवं कराधान विभाग ने भी जांच के लिए एसआईटी गठित की है। अब अवैध तौर पर बिकी शराब के जिम्मेदार तय करने के लिए जांच आगे बढ़ रही हैं। आबाकरी व कराधान विभाग विभाग की एसआईटी में जॉइंट कमिश्नर ईश्वर चंद और डीईटीसी सेल्स टैक्स डाॅ. सुरेंदर सिंह समेत कई अधिकारियों को शामिल हैं। टीम द्वारा जिस इंस्पेक्टर के इलाके में शराब बनाई गई, जिनके कार्य क्षेत्र में बिक्री हुई, सभी से पूछताछ के निर्देश दिए हैं। आबकारी व कराधान विभाग ने अंग्रेजी व देसी शराब के 750 से अधिक सैंपल भरे हैं। 75 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट आ चुकी है, जो सही है।

