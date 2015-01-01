पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जहरीली शराब कांड:सोनीपत और पानीपत में जहरीली शराब पीने से लोगों की मौत के बाद कार्रवाई, गली-गली जाकर पुलिस तलाश रही अवैध शराब बेचने वालों को

यमुनानगर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सोनीपत और पानीपत में जहरीली शराब पीने से कई लोगों की मौत होने के बाद जागी पुलिस ने जब अवैध शराब बेचने वालों की तलाश शुरू की तो दुकान, घर, अनाज मंडी और थाने के पीछे अवैध शराब बेचते लोग मिले। जो पकड़े गए हैं, उसमें 19 साल के युवा से लेकर 67 साल का बुजुर्ग शामिल हैं। वीरवार रात 3 घंटे चले स्पेशल ऑपरेशन में 10 जगह अवैध शराब का धंधा करने वाले पकड़े गए।

141 बोतल, 15 हाफ और 129 क्वार्टर अवैध शराब के बरामद हुए। ज्यादातर देसी शराब पकड़ी गई है। शुक्रवार को पुलिस फिर इसी काम पर लग गई। वहीं थाना छछरौली पुलिस ने मदनलाल को गिरफ्तार कर उसके कब्जे से 12 बोतल अवैध देसी शराब बरामद की।थाना साढौरा पुलिस द्वारा आरोपी गुलाब सिंह वासी यासीन माजरी को गिरफ्तार कर उसके कब्जे से 11 बोतल अवैध देसी शराब की बरामद की गई। शहर यमुनानगर थाना पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को सब्जी मंडी यमुनानगर के पास एक व्यक्ति को 12 बोतल शराब के साथ काबू किया।

पुलिस ने कुल 13 केस दर्ज कर 188 बोतल अवैध देसी शराब, 15 बोतल अवैध अंग्रेजी शराब वा 129 देसी शराब के पव्वे बरामद किए गए। 13 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। खुफिया तंत्र से लेकर थाना पुलिस और पुलिस की स्पेशल टीमें अवैध शराब बेचने वालों पर छापेमारी कर रही थी। दामला में खुफिया इनपुट के आधार पर अवैध खुर्दे चलते मिले। यहां से पुलिस ने भारी मात्रा में शराब बरामद की। माना जा रहा है कि अब यह ऑपरेशन कई दिन तक चलेगा। उधर, एक्साइज विभाग की टीमें दूसरे दिन भी ठेकाें से शराब के सैंपल लेने में लगी रही।

वीरवार शाम और रात को जिन लोगों को पुलिस ने पकड़ा, वे कुछ देर बाद ही जमानत लेकर घर पहुंच गए। साल 1991 में जगाधरी में जहरीली शराब पीने से 7 लोगों की मौत हुई थी। इसी साल बिलासपुर और छछरौली एरिया में भी 7 लोगों की मौत हुई थी। अब सभी प्रबंधक थाना को अपने-अपने थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत पड़ने वाली सभी फैक्ट्रियों की चेकिंग वा सर्वेक्षण के लिए थाना स्तर पर 3 पुलिस कर्मचारियों की एक टीम गठित करने के निर्देश दिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें