पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हाउस मीटिंग:निगम की हाउस मीटिंग में पास 21 कामों पर फंड उपलब्धता अनुसार होगी कार्रवाई

यमुनानगर8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पार्षद बोले- 3 मीटिंगों में पास काम न होने पर फंड की कमी बताई, यही होगा दोबारा
  • मांग- पार्षदों के बताए काम हाउस मीटिंग के एजेंडे में तभी शामिल हों, जब उनके लिए फंड हो उपलब्ध

तीन नवंबर को हुई नगर निगम की चौथी हाउस मीटिंग में पास हुए 21 काम ऐसे हैं, जिन पर फंड की उपलब्धता अनुसार कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी। यह बात पार्षदों के पास आई मीटिंग की कार्रवाई रिपोर्ट से सामने आई। जिस पर पार्षदों में नाराजगी है। उनका आरोप कि हाउस मीटिंग में यह काम पास हुए और अब आई कार्रवाई रिपोर्ट में फंड उपलब्धता अनुसार कामों पर कार्रवाई अमल में लाने की बात है।

उनकी मानें तो तीन हाउस मीटिंगों में भी पास हुए काम न होने पर अफसर फंड की कमी बता पल्ला झाड़ते रहे। अब चौथी मीटिंग के पास कामों पर भी यही होगा। बता दें कि तीन नवंबर की हाउस मीटिंग में मेन एजेंडे सहित मेयर की अनुमति से अन्य मुद्दों को मिलाकर कुल 80 प्रस्ताव आए, जिनमें तीन को पेंडिंग रख 77 पास हुए। अब पार्षदों को भेजी गई मीटिंग की कार्रवाई रिपोर्ट में पास हुए 77 में 21 प्रस्ताव ऐसे हैं, जिन पर कार्रवाई में लिखा है कि सदन द्वारा सर्वसम्मति से सहमति प्रदान की गई कि फंड की उपलब्धता अनुसार कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाए।

इसे पढ़ने के बाद कई पार्षदों ने एतराज जताते हुए बताया कि हाउस मीटिंग में जब यह काम पास हुए, तब फंड उपलब्धता अनुसार कार्रवाई की बात नहीं थी। वार्ड-3 से हरमीन कोहली, वार्ड-13 से पार्षद निर्मल चौहान ने कहा कि ऐसा कर पिछली तीन मीटिंगों की तरह फंड की कमी बताकर काम अटकाए जाएंगे। असल में नगर निगम के पास फंड की कमी नहीं है। जबकि आठ स्कीमों में शुरू न हुए कामों का 80.91 करोड़ फंड पड़ा है। इसके अलावा भी कई कामों के फंड निगम में हैं, जिन्हें इस्तेमाल नहीं किया जा रहा। उनकी मांग है कि पार्षदों के बताए काम हाउस मीटिंग के एजेंडे में तभी शामिल हों, जब उनके लिए फंड उपलब्ध हो।

हाउस में पास वे काम, जो फंड उपलब्ध होने पर होंगे
कांसापुर रोड पर दोनों तरफ नालियों में पाइप लाइन डालने, वार्डों में लाइब्रेरी बनाने, ग्रीन विहार में सीवर लाइन व गलियों के निर्माण, मांडखेड़ी की टपरियों में पंचायती जमीन पर कम्युनिटी सेंटर बनाने, वार्ड-11 के गधौली में 2500 वर्गगज में पार्क निर्माण, वार्ड-13, 14, 17 के श्मशान घाटों के नवीनीकरण, अमरुत स्कीम में गोल्डरपुरी एरिया में आईपीएस के लिए जगह खरीदने, जोडि़यों मेन रादौर रोड के पास डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर भवन बनाने, गांव ससौली में बीसी चौपाल व विष्णुनगर में वाल्मीकि चौपाल बनाने, तिलकनगर, अमरपुरी, शिवपुरी में पानी निकासी के लिए नाला बनाने, वार्ड-17 की गलियों में पानी निकासी के लिए पाइप लाइन डालने, गांधीनगर में मनोज के घर से श्यामलाल के घर तक सीवर लाइन डालने, जोगिंद्रनगर के राधा कृष्ण मंदिर से वोहरा के घर होते हुए राजा गार्डन के नाले तक पानी की निकासी के लिए पाइप लाइन डालने, क्षतिग्रस्त सिटी सेंटर रोड निर्माण, आजादनगर की गली-14 को पश्चिमी यमुना नहर की पटरी तक पक्का करने, खालसा कॉलेज से आजादनगर गली-14 व गोल्डनपुरी जिंदल पार्क तक पक्का नाला बनाने, वार्ड-11 में पूर्व पार्षद अजय बिल्लू के घर से चिट्टा मंदिर व तेजली स्टेडियम तक दोनों ओर टाइल वर्क, थर्मल पावर प्लांट से पश्चिमी यमुना नहर वाया पांसरा बाडीमाजरा तक ड्रेन को पक्के रास्ता बनाने, मुखर्जी पार्क में कम्युनिटी सेंटर के निर्माण व दरिया मेटल वाली गली के निर्माण। इन कामों पर फंड उपलब्धता अनुसार कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें42 दिन में दूसरी बार एक्टिव केस बढ़े, महाराष्ट्र फिर टॉप पर; देश में कुल 90.95 लाख लोग संक्रमित हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें