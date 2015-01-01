पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निजी स्कूल संचालकों की बैठक:फैमिली आईडी बनाने में सरकारी से पिछड़े निजी स्कूल, एडीसी ने संचालकों को मीटिंग में दिए 15 दिसंबर तक कार्य पूरे करने के निर्देश

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने में सरकारी स्कूल अव्वल तो निजी स्कूल पिछड़ रहे हैं। अभी तक सरकारी स्कूलों में जहां 92387 स्टूडेंट्स के पेरेंट्स के फैमिली आईडी बनाई जा चुकी है वहीं निजी स्कूलों में पढ़ने वाले 1,47,000 स्टूडेंट में 23 हजार फैमिली आईडी अपडेट हो पाए हैं।

अब एडीसी रंजीत काैर ने वीरवार शाम को निजी स्कूल संचालकों की बैठक लेकर 15 दिसंबर तक ऑपरेशन के कार्य को पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। अगले सप्ताह तक 300 से 400 फैमिली आईडी अपडेट कार्य करने की बात भी कही है। अगले सप्ताह होने वाली बैठक में इनसे रिपोर्ट भी ली जाएगी।

एडीसी ने स्कूल संचालकों से अब तक की प्रगति रिपोर्ट ली। अधिकतर स्कूलों की रिपोर्ट फैमिली आईडी को लेकर संतोषजनक नहीं मिली। इस पर एडीसी ने फैमिली आईडी के कार्य को गंभीरता से लेने के निर्देश भी स्कूल संचालकों को दिए।

उन्हाेंने कहा कि पेरेंट्स को स्कूल में बुलाएं, कैंप लगाएं, अपने शेड्यूल अनुसार काम करें। फैमिली आईडी कार्य निर्धारित समय में पूरा हो जाना चाहिए। ऐसे निर्देश मीटिंग के दौरान स्कूल संचालकों को एडीसी की ओर से दिए गए हैं।

स्टूडेंट्स ज्यादा हैं तो ऑपरेटर को दी जाएगी आईडी| मीटिंग में एडीसी ने बताया कि जिन स्कूलों में स्टूडेंट्स ज्यादा है वहां किसी भी स्टॉफ या ऑपरेटर की केवाईसी अपडेट करें। इसके बाद विभाग की ओर से आईडी जारी कर दी जाएगी। इस आईडी के आधार पर फैमिली आईडी बनाने या अपडेशन का कार्य हो सकेगा। इस कार्य में लापरवाही बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें