बदलाव:ओवरलोड वाहन का चालान कटने के बाद अतिरिक्त बोझ ट्रांसपोर्टर को अनलोड भी करना होगा : काैशिक

यमुनानगर20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आरटीए सचिव ने ट्रांसपोर्टरों के साथ बैठक कर नए नियमों से कराया अवगत

पूरे प्रदेश खासतौर पर जिन जिलों में खनन जोन हैं, वहां से आ रही ओवरलोडिंग की शिकायतों के बाद सरकार ने नए नियम निर्धारित किए हैं। आरटीए विभाग में स्टाफ में भारी फेरबदल किया गया है तो वहीं चेकिंग के नियमों में भी कुछ बदलाव किया है। इन नियमों के बारे में जानकारी देने के लिए शुक्रवार को आरटीए सचिव भारत भूषण कौशिक ने अपने कार्यालय में जिले के ट्रांसपोर्टरों से साथ बैठक की।

कौशिक ने ट्रांसपोर्टरों को बताया कि पहले जहां वाहन ओवरलोड होने पर चालान काटने के बाद उसे आगे जाने की अनुमति मिल जाती थी, लेकिन अब ऐसा नहीं होगा। अब वाहन का चालान तो कटेगा ही, ट्रांसपोर्टर को मौके पर अतिरिक्त वजन को दूसरे वाहन में अनलोड करना होगा। उसके बाद ही उस वाहन को आगे जाने की अनुमति मिलेगी। वहीं विभाग में दलालों के दखल पर रोक के लिए भी नियम बनाया गया है।

अब यदि ट्रांसपोर्टर खुद कार्यालय में नहीं आ सकता है तो उसे अपने किसी कर्मचारी को अथाॅरिटी लेटर देना होगा। इस लेटर को दिखाने पर ही उसका काम होगा। सरकार का मानना है कि इससे कार्यालय में दलालों की गतिविधियां समाप्त हो जाएंगी।

वहीं पहले चहां चेकिंग में सिर्फ ओवरलोड ही चेक होता था, लेकिन अब वाहन की आरसी, चालक का लाइसेंस व नंबर प्लेट प्रोपर है या नहीं इन्हें भी चेक किया जाएगा। वहीं दुर्घटनाओं पर अंकुश के लिए कौशिक ने ट्रांसपोर्टरों को आदेश दिए कि धुंध के मौसम को देखते हुए सभी अपने-अपने वाहनों पर स्वयं ही रिफ्लेक्टर लगाएं। ट्रांसपोर्टरों ने भी अपनी समस्याएं अधिकारियों काे बताई।

