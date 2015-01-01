पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अभियान शुरू:प्रदेश में ट्रांसपोर्टरों पर लगे ट्रक चालकों की एड्स कंट्रोल सोसाइटी करेगी स्क्रीनिंग, जिले में 72 की हुई

यमुनानगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रेडक्राॅस के अंतर्गत कार्य करती है हरियाणा एड्स कंट्रोल सोसाइटी

कोरोना काल के बीच प्रदेश के कुछ जिलों में एकाएक बढ़े एड्स के मामलों को सरकार ने गंभीरता से लिया है। इसके चलते हरियाणा एड्स कंट्रोल सोसाइटी की ओर से प्रदेश के सभी जिलों में ट्रांसपोर्टरों पर लगे ट्रक चालकों की स्क्रीनिंग कराने का निर्णय लिया है। इस कार्य को जिला स्तर पर बनाई गई एड्स कंट्रोल सोसाइटी को दिया गया है। सभी जिलों में स्क्रीनिंग का कार्य शुरू हो चुका है।

जिले की टीम 72 चालकों की स्क्रीनिंग कर चुकी है। इनकी रिपोर्ट गोपनीय रखी गई है। एड्स कंट्रोल सोसाइटी की प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर शबनम का कहना है कि चालकों की स्क्रीनिंग की जा रही है। ऑन द स्पॉट इनकी रिपोर्ट दी जाती है। इसे सार्वजनिक नहीं किया जा सकता।

इसलिए पड़ी जरूरत

टीम की मुखिया का कहना है कि कोरोना काल के बीच एड्स के मामले भी कुछ जिलों में बढ़े हैं। इसके चलते प्रदेश की हरियाणा एड्स कंट्रोल सोसाइटी की ओर से ये निर्णय लिया गया है। सोसाइटी की ओर से सभी जिलों में एडस कंट्रोल सोसाइटी बनी हुई है जो इस कार्य को करती है। इनकी मदद से चालकों की स्क्रीनिंग हो रही है। चालक एक जगह से दूसरी जगह जाते हैं। इनसे ही इस लाइलाज बीमारी फैलने का अंदेशा रहता है इसलिए पहले चरण में इनको ही शामिल किया गया है।

एक दिसंबर से शुरू हुआ अभियान

एड्स कंट्रोल सोसाइटी की प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर शबनम ने बताया कि एक दिसंबर से स्क्रीनिंग का अभियान प्रदेश के सभी जिलों में शुरू हुआ है। इसी के साथ जिले में शुरू किया गया। 10 दिन के दौरान 72 चालकों की स्क्रीनिंग टीम कर चुकी है। कुछ चालक तो सहयोग नहीं करते हैं। फिर उनको इसके लाभ बताए जाते हैं तब जाकर सैंपलिंग के लिए तैयार होते हैं। इनकी रिपोर्ट सार्वजनिक नहीं की जा सकती है। इसे गोपनीय रखा जाता है।

जिले में साढ़े 5 हजार ट्रक

ट्रांसपोर्टर अश्वनी बताते हैं कि जिले में ट्रकों की काफी संख्या है। यमुनानगर में साढ़े 5 हजार के करीब ट्रक हैं। प्लाईवुड का यहां सबसे बड़ा कारोबार है इसलिए चालक ही माल लेकर दूरी तय करते हैं। चालकों की स्क्रीनिंग एक साथ संभव नहीं लग रही है क्योंकि जिले से रोजाना सैकड़ों चालक बाहर ही रहते हैं इसलिए टीम को जिले के साथ बाॅर्डर भी रहना चाहिए जिससे ऑन द स्पाट जांच की जा सके। साथ ही ट्रांसपोर्टरों के कार्यालय में जाकर संपर्क करना चाहिए। इससे उनको चालकों के एड्रेस मिल जाएंगे। इससे स्क्रीनिंग पूरी हो सकेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें