8 हत्याएं करने वाला 2 दिन के रिमांड पर:पुलिस के साथ-साथ जेल से बाहर लाने वालों ने भी कई राज्यों में की थी संजीव की तलाश

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
8 लोगों के हत्यारा संजीव ।
  • आरोपी से पुलिस पूछछेगी भागने में किस-किस ने दिया था साथ

हिसार के बरवाला के पूर्व विधायक रेलूराम पुनिया समेत परिवार के 8 लोगों के हत्यारे संजीव के पैरोल से फरार हाेने के मामले में सीआईए टू ने उसे बिलासपुर कोर्ट में पेश कर 2 दिन के रिमांड पर लिया है। आरोपी से पुलिस पूछताछ करेगी कि फरार रहते हुए उसने कोई वारदात तो नहीं की और फरार रहने के दौरान उसका किस-किस ने साथ दिया। संजीव को जब पुलिस 3 साल तक नहीं तलाश पाई तो उसे लगने लगा था कि अब पुलिस उसका पीछा करना छोड़ चुकी है।

उधर, सामने आया है कि पैरोल से फरार होने के दौरान संजीव की तलाश पुलिस के साथ-साथ वे लोग भी कर रहे थे जोकि संजीव के फरार होने से पुलिस केस में फंसे थे। क्योंकि पुलिस ने उन्हें संजीव को फरार होने का आरोपी बनाया था। कई दिन तक पुलिस उनके पीछे लगी रही। किसी को पुलिस के डंडे खाने पड़े तो किसी को पुलिस की गिरफ्त से बचने के लिए हाईकोर्ट तक जाना पड़ा।

पुलिस से बचने के लिए उन्होंने खुद संजीव की कई जगह तलाश की थी। वे संजीव के घर और रिश्तेदारों तक के पास गए थे। लेकिन वह कहीं नहीं मिला। इसके बाद उन्हें केस का सामना करना पड़ा और अब तक कोर्ट के चक्कर लगा रहे हैं। अब उन्हें जैसे ही पता चला कि संजीव पकड़ा गया तो उन्हें लगता है कि अब शायद केस से उन्हें राहत मिलेगी, लेकिन यह कोर्ट के फैसले से तय होगा।

पिता-पुत्र फंसे, दोनों ने दिल्ली, चंडीगढ़ से लेकर यूपी में तलाश की

गांव चगनौली निवासी बलदेव सिंह ने बताया कि संजीव जब फरार हुआ तो पुलिस ने उन पर केस दर्ज किया। पुलिस उनके पीछे लगी थी। इस पर उन्होंने खुद ही संजीव की तलाश की। वे उसे तलाशने के लिए दिल्ली, चंडीगढ़ और यूपी में गए। लेकिन वह वहां पर नहीं मिला। उन्हें नहीं पता था कि संजीव पैरोल से फरार होने की साजिश रच रहा था। वे बेवजह पुलिस मुकदमों में 3 साल से फंसे हैं।

ये लोग 3 साल से संजीव के फरार होने से केस में फंसे रहे

अशोक कुमार को 12 सितंबर 2018 की हाईकोर्ट से अग्रिम जमानत मंजूर हुई थी। तब आरोप था कि 3 हजार रुपए लेकर इन्होंने संजीव की पैरोल के लिए जमानत दी है। जबकि ये संजीव को जानते नहीं थे।

जसमेर को हाईकोर्ट से 28 अगस्त 2018 को जमानत मिली थी। उन्हें सेशन कोर्ट से राहत नहीं मिली थी। हाईकोर्ट से जमानत याचिका मंजूर होने तक वह घर से गायब रहा था। उन पर भी पैसे लेकर संजीव की पैरोल की जमानत देने का आरोप है।

संजीव को दो दिन के रिमांड पर लिया

सीआईए टू इंचार्ज महरूफ अली ने बताया कि संजीव को कोर्ट में पेश कर 3 दिन का रिमांड मांगा था। कोर्ट ने 2 दिन का रिमांड मंजूर किया है। आरोपी से पूछताछ की जाएगी कि फरार रहते समय वह कहां-कहां पर रहा। इसमें उसका साथ किस ने दिया और उसने इस दौरान किसी और वारदात को तो अंजाम नहीं दिया।

इन्होंने भाई को पैरोल कराने के लिए सबकुछ किया

नितिन को पुलिस ने 13 जुलाई 2018 को गिरफ्तार किया था। उसी ने संजीव के पैरोल पर जमानत के लिए कागजात तैयार कराए थे। 20 जुलाई को कोर्ट ने उसकी बीमारी को देखते हुए जमानत दी थी। नितिन आरोपी संजीव का भाई है। उसी ने पैरोल के लिए जमानती जुटाए थे और कुलबीर व उसके पिता से बातचीत कर फर्जी किराएनामा बनवाया था।

इन्हें मुख्य आरोपी बनाया था| बलेदव सिंह को दो जुलाई को 2018 को गिरफ्तार किया था। उन्हें रिमांड पर लेकर पूछताछ की थी। एक माह बाद एक अगस्त को उन्हें जमानत मिली थी। बलदेव सिंह की 15 जून को अग्रिम जमानत याचिका मंजूर हो चुकी थी।

