नगर निगम हाउस की मीटिंग:स्ट्रीट लाइट की समस्या बताते ही एमसी हाॅल की बत्ती हुई गुल मोमबत्ती दिखा पार्षद बोलीं- पूरे शहर की तरह यहां भी ये जलाओ

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • लीज रद्द की कार्रवाई न होने पर रेंट ब्रांच सहायक की सफाई को मेयर ने झूठ बता की सस्पेंड की सिफारिश

नगर निगम की हाउस मीटिंग में ज्यादातर वार्ड पार्षदों ने स्ट्रीट लाइट दिक्कत को लेकर नगर निगम अधिकारियों को घेरा। इत्तेफाक से तभी एमसी हाॅल में भी बत्ती गुल हो गई। अंधेरा होने पर सभी ने अपने मोबाइल की टॉर्च ऑन की। इस पर वार्ड-3 से पार्षद हरमीन कोहली ने साथ लाई मोमबत्ती दिखाकर सदन से कहा कि पूरे शहर की तरह यहां भी इसे जलाओ। खैर 30 सेकेंड बाद बिजली सुचारू हुई। इस मुद्दे पर कांग्रेस समेत भाजपा पार्षदों की नाराजगी पर मेयर मदन चौहान ने पुरानी प्लानिंग की तरह हर वार्ड में 1-1 इलेक्ट्रिशियन-हेल्पर की व्यवस्था करने व 100 एलईडी की मांग पर हर वार्ड में 50-50 एलईडी लाइट देने का आश्वासन दिया।

मीटिंग के एजेंडे में वार्ड-2 से पार्षद प्रवीन शर्मा ने स्ट्रीट लाइट ठीक न होने तक ठेकेदार की पेमेंट रोकने का प्रस्ताव शामिल कराया था। हालांकि प्रवीन शर्मा नहीं आए, किंतु वार्ड-3, 4, 5, 7, 13, 15, 22 के पार्षदों ने यही समस्या पूरे शहर की बताई। आरोप लगाया कि नई प्लानिंग में हर दो वार्ड पर एक-एक इलेक्ट्रिशियन व हेल्पर हो गए, जो पहले हर वार्ड पर एक-एक थे। कंप्लेंट सेंटर का न हेल्पलाइन नंबर लगता है और न रजिस्टर में दर्ज शिकायत पर कार्रवाई होती है।

वार्ड-3 से पार्षद हरमीन कोहली ने कहा कि दो साल से उनके वार्ड में 250 लाइट बंद हैं। पिछली मीटिंग में मेयर ने ठीक कराने का वादा किया, किंतु हालात जस के तस हैं। उन्होंने मोमबत्ती निकाल सवाल किया कि क्या शहर को मोमबत्ती से रोशन करने की नौबत है। अन्य पार्षदों ने भी व्यवस्था बिगड़ने में ठेकेदार व अफसरों पर काम न करने के आरोप लगाए।

कम्युनिटी सेंटर के लिए पास जमीन दे दी लीज पर, हाउस में पोल खुली तो रेंट ब्रांच सहायक पर गिरी गाज

वार्ड-13 से पार्षद निर्मल चौहान ने हाउस मीटिंग के एजेंडे में गढ़ी रोड पर कम्युनिटी सेंटर के लिए पास जमीन की लीज रद्द करने का प्रस्ताव दिया था, जिसे शामिल न करने पर अन्य मुद्दों में यह प्रस्ताव डाला। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि हाउस में कम्युनिटी सेंटर पास करने के बाद भी निगम ने जमीन लीज पर दे दी। हाउस में यह पोल खुली तो मेयर मदन चौहान ने कमिश्नर धर्मवीर से पूछा कि इस बारे ऑर्डर दे दिए थे तो लीज क्यों नहीं रद्द हुई। बाद में यही सवाल घूमकर रेंट ब्रांच सहायक पर आया, जिसने सफाई दी कि निशानदेही को तहसीलदार से कहा है ताकि पटवारी से जमीन कितनी है पता चले। निर्मल चौहान ने सवाल किया कि फिर जमीन लीज पर कैसे दी? तभी मेयर ने सहायक से कहा कि आप मिसगाइड कर रहे हैं, झूठ बोल रहे हैं। उन्होंने सहायक को सस्पेंड करने की सिफारिश की।

नौ माह बाद हाउस मीटिंग में भी चार पार्षद गैरमौजूद- हंगामे के बीच 89 में दो रद्द व 87 प्रस्ताव पास

हाउस की तीसरी मीटिंग सात जनवरी को हुई थी, जिसके बाद नौ माह बाद हुई चौथी मीटिंग में वार्ड-1 से संजय राणा, वार्ड-2 से प्रवीण शर्मा, वार्ड-6 से प्रीति जौहर, वार्ड-14 से रानी कालड़ा गैर मौजूद रहे। 11 बजे मीटिंग की शुरुआत में ही पिछली मीटिंग की पुष्टि पर ही हंगामा शुरू हो गया। वार्ड-13 से निर्मल चौहान व 4 से देवेंद्र ने पहली मीटिंगों में पास काम न होने का आरोप लगाकर विरोध कर दिया। तीन घंटे चली मीटिंग में स्ट्रीट लाइट, सफाई, ठेकेदारों व अफसरों के काम न करने के आरोपों पर हंगामे के बीच मेन एजेंडे से कुल 60 में से दो प्रस्ताव रद्द व 58 (पिछली बैठक की पुष्टि व प्रसार से पास दस प्रस्तावों पर अनुमोदन) पास हो गए। जबकि अन्य मुद्दों में 29 प्रस्ताव पास हुए।

चले आरोप-प्रत्यारोप

  • वार्ड-13 से निर्मल चौहान ने कहा कि निगम में अफसर चेंज तो ऑफिस का लूक चेंज, लेकिन महिला पार्षदों के लिए आज तक अलग टॉयलेट नहीं है।
  • वार्ड-15 से प्रिंस शर्मा बोले- निगम में बेलदार लिख रहे फाइले, जिनकी ट्रैकिंग नहीं और हो रही गुम।
  • वार्ड-8 से विनोद मरवाह ने कहा कि मेला सिंह चौक पर बिना नक्शे के बिल्डिंग बन रही है, ऐसा पूरे मॉडल टाउन में रेसिडेंशियल नक्शे पर कमर्शियल बिल्डिंग बन रही हैं।
  • वार्ड-12 से संजीव कुमार ने बताया कि पांसरा के पास पोने दो एकड़ गोचरान भूमि पर कब्जा कर फैक्ट्री बन गई।
