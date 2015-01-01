पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यमुनानगर:मंडी में अटल किसान मजदूर कैंटीन का शुभारंभ कल, आमजन भी यहां से 10 रुपए में ले सकेंगे भाेजन की थाली

यमुनानगर
अनाज मंडी जगाधरी में अटल किसान मजदूर कैंटीन का शुभारंभ सोमवार को डीसी मुकुल कुमार करेंगे। इसे लेकर तैयारियां पूरी हो चुकी हैं। डिस्ट्रिक्ट प्रोजेक्ट ऑफिसर देवेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि 14 को कैंटीन की ओपनिंग हो जाएगी। आमजन यहां से लाेग 15 दिसंबर यानी मंगलवार से भोजन का स्वाद ले सकेंगे। थाली की कीमत 10 रुपए रखी गई है। कैंटीन नई लहर महिला कलस्टर लेवल फेडरेशन हरियाणा ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन के तहत चलाई जाएगी। यहां जो महिलाएं भोजन तैयार करेंगी, उन्हें प्रशिक्षण दिया गया है। कैंटीन के लिए चयनित महिलाओं को हरियाणा टूरिज्म एंड पर्यटन विभाग के ग्रे प्लेकन में 7 दिवसीय ट्रेनिंग दी गई है। इसमें महिलाओं को खाना बनाना सिखाया गया है। इसमें उन्हें खाने से जुड़ी बारीकियां सिखाई गई हैं।

ये महिलाएं रसोई संभालेगी| नाहरपुर से बेबी, करहेड़ा खुर्द से रीना, कमालपुर से रेखा, खजूरी से बाला, खुर्दी से कमलेश, डाक का माजरा से मीना, मिश्री का माजरा की ऊषा ने भोजन पकाने की स्पेशल ट्रेनिंग ली। ये सभी महिलाएं स्वयं सहायता समूह से जुड़ी हैं। इनमें से कोई 4 तो कोई 5 साल से स्वयं सहायता समूह में काम कर रही हैं। सोमवार को कैंटीन खुलने के बाद कौन खाना बनाएगा, कौन बर्तन संभालेगी किस हाथ सफाई की जिम्मेदारी होगी। ये बाद में तय किया जाएगा। हरियाणा ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन में प्रदेश भर के ढाई हजार स्वयं सहायता ग्रुप जुड़े हैं।

घर जैसा मिलेगा खाने का स्वाद

नाहरपुर की बेबी ने बताया कि कैंटीन में सफाई का पूरा प्रबंध रहेगा। यहां जो खाना बनाया जाएगा, उसका स्वाद एकदम घर के जैसा होगा।

थाली में चार रोटी, दो सब्जियां व सलाद दिया जाएगा

हरियाणा ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन के जिला प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर देवेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि थाली में रसोई से रोजाना चार रोटी, दो सब्जियां व सलाद दिया जाएगा। कैंटीन के कूपन पर 15 रुपए मार्केट कमेटी वहन करेगी। 10 रुपए सरकार मुहैया कराएगी। सुबह 10 से दोपहर बाद 3 बजे तक यहां भोजन मिलेगा। मार्केट कमेटी की ओर से अनाज मंडी में रसोई तैयार की है। इसे हरियाणा ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन में महिलाओं को दिया गया। इससे पहले कुरुक्षेत्र, करनाल में कैंटीन खुल चुकी है।

महिलाओं को प्रशिक्षण में बताई कुकिंग की बारीकियां

प्रशिक्षण ले चुकी महिलाओं ने बताया कि खाना बनाना तो पहले ही आता है। इसमें नया अनुभव यह रहा कि उन्हें पता चला कि अगर 15-20 लोगों का भोजन बनना है तो उसकी मात्रा कैसे तय करनी है। इसका मकसद यही है कि खाना बनने के बाद व्यर्थ न जाए। अक्सर घरों में भी कई बार बना भोजन व्यर्थ हो जाता है। ट्रेनिंग में उन्हें यही बताया गया है कि चावल या दाल और अन्य खाद्य पदार्थ की मात्रा कितनी लेकर तैयार करें। घर का स्वाद रहे इसमें मसाले किस प्रकार से प्रयोग में लाए। रसोई साफ कैसे रखी जा सकती है। इसके बारे में विस्तार से बताया गया है। उन्हें बताया कि रसोई की सफाई खाने में अहम होती है।

