विवाद:कंडरौली में सफाई कार्य में लगे मजदूरों पर लाठी-डंडों से किया हमला, केस

जठलाना
ग्राम पंचायत कंडरौली की ओर से गांव में सफाई के लिए लगाए मजदूरों पर कुछ लोगों ने लाठी-डंडों से हमला कर दिया। आरोप है कि हमलावरों से छुड़ाने के लिए मजदूरों के परिजन आए तो आरोपियों ने उनसे भी मारपीट की। पुलिस ने शिकायत पर कंडरौली के रामकिशन, सुरजन, गुरनाम, मंगलू, भूरा, मांगाराम, अंकुश, कमल, रणजीत सिंह, शेर सिंह व फुल्ला राम, किरणा देवी, जगीरो, माया देवी व केला देवी पर धारा 148, 149, 323, 354, 354ए, 354बी, 506 व एससीएसटी एक्ट में केस दर्ज कर लिया।

कंडरौली के सीताराम ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि वह मजदूरी करता है। ग्राम पंचायत ने एक नवंबर को पंचायती काम के लिए उन्हें मजदूरी के लिए बुलाया था। इसमें उन्हें गांव के पंचायती बाड़े की सफाई करनी थी। उन्होंने बाड़े की सफाई का कार्य शुरू किया तो कुछ लाेग वहां आए और उनके साथ गाली-गलौज करने लगे। विरोध करने पर उन्होंने अपशब्द बोले। हंगामा होते देख गांव के सरपंच ने सूचना जठलाना पुलिस को दी। पुलिस के मौके पर पहुंचने पर सभी अपने घर चले गए।

दो नवंबर को उक्त बाड़े में पड़े अपने सामान कस्सी, तसला, फीता व अन्य सामान उठाने के लिए वहां गए तो आरोपियों ने उन पर हमला कर दिया। शोर सुनकर मौके पर उनके परिवार के लोग पहुंचे तो आरोपियों ने उनसे भी मारपीट की। आरोप है कि परिवार की महिलाओं से भी मारपीट व छेडछाड़ की गई। वहीं, जातिसूचक शब्द कहने के साथ जान से मारने की धमकी भी दी गई। शिकायत पर पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी।

