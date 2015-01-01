पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिवाली पर डीजे बजाने पर विवाद:हमलावरों ने धमकी दी थी-अगर पैर पकड़ कर माफी नहीं मांगी तो बेटी की शादी नहीं होने देंगे, पुलिस के पहरे में उठी डोली

यमुनानगर5 घंटे पहले
कैंप की खड्ढा कॉलोनी में मंगलवार को पुलिस के पहरे में शादी हुई क्योंकि दिवाली के दिन डीजे बजाते समय विवाद हो गया था। इसके बाद हमलावरों ने धमकी दी थी कि अगर पैर पकड़ कर माफी नहीं मांगी तो वे शादी नहीं होने देंगे।

बारात आने से एक दिन पहले भी हमलावरों ने लड़की के घर पर पथराव किया। इसके बाद पुलिस को सूचना दी तो रात से ही यहां पुलिस तैनात थी। मंगलवार को बारात आनी थी तो हालात को देखते हुए गांधी नगर थाना प्रभारी अनिल राणा खुद मौके पर पहुंचे और पूरे परिवार को पुलिस सुरक्षा दी गई।

खड्ढा कॉलोनी निवासी राजकुमार ने बताया कि उसकी भतीजी की 17 नवंबर को बारात आनी थी। वहीं 18 को भतीजे की बारात जानी है। उनका कहना है कि दिवाली के दिन पड़ाेस में कुछ युवकों ने गली में डीजे लगाए हुए थे। वहां से उनके परिवार की महिला गई तो उसके साथ गलत हरकत की। उन्होंने उनके साथ बहस शुरू कर दी। इससे विवाद हो गया।

इसके बाद डीजे बजाकर नाचने वालों ने उनके परिवार के लोगों के साथ मारपीट की। वहीं तब दोनों पक्षों ने शिकायत पुलिस को दी थी। वे इस विवाद को निपटाना चाहते थे इसलिए फैसला करने को राजी हो गए। उनका कहना है कि हमला करने वाले इस बात पर अड़े थे कि उनके पैर पकड़ कर माफी मांगे।

अगर माफी नहीं मांगी तो अंजाम ठीक नहीं होगा जिस पर उन्होंने पैर पकड़ कर माफी मांगने से मना कर दिया। आरोप है कि इसके बाद सोमवार रात को फिर से उनके घर पर पथराव कर दिया। हमला करने वालों ने धमकी दी थी कि वे उनके यहां पर शादी नहीं होने देंगे। इस पर उन्होंने रात को ही पुलिस को सूचित कर दिया था।

पुलिस रातभर उनके यहां पर तैनात रही। वहीं सुबह होने पर भी पुलिस यहां पर तैनात थी। उनका कहना है कि पुलिस की सुरक्षा में शादी हुई। वहीं अब दोनों पक्ष 22 नवंबर को पंचायत करेंगे। गांधीनगर थाना प्रभारी अनिल राणा का कहना है कि खड्डा कॉलोनी में मामूली कहासुनी दो पक्षों में दिवाली के दिन हुई थी। बाद में इसे बड़ा विवाद होने की अफवाह फैलाई गई। जिस घर में शादी थी वहां पर शांति से शादी हो गई।

