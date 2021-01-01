पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरस्वतीनगर विवाद:गांव खान अहमदपुर के निकले हमलावर, यह गांव सरस्वतीनगर से 10 किलोमीटर दूर

यमुनानगर15 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शक- किसी लोकल व्यक्ति ने फोन कर बुलाया था, धाम पर पुलिस बल तैनात
  • भाईचारा बनाए रखने को आज थाने में होगी पीस कमेटी की मीटिंग

सरस्वतीनगर में दिल्ली हिंसा के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करने वालों पर हमला करने वालों की पहचान हो गई है। हमला करने वाले अम्बाला के गांव खान अहमदपुर के निवासी हैं। यह गांव सरस्वतीनगर से 8 से 10 किलोमीटर दूर है। शिकायतकर्ता पक्ष को शक है कि हमला कराने के लिए इन युवकों को सरस्वतीनगर में बुलाया गया। यहां का कोई लोकल व्यक्ति हमला कराने में शामिल था क्योंकि चंद मिनट में ही हमला करने के लिए युवक धाम के पास पहुंचे थे।

पुलिस फिलहाल समाज में भाईचारा बनाने पर काम कर रही है। फिलहाल किसी भी आरोपी को गिरफ्तार नहीं किया गया। हालांकि पुलिस ने कुछ युवकों को हमले वाली रात रेड कर काबू किया था लेकिन अगले दिन मामला दो समुदायों का बनने से पुलिस ने समझदारी दिखाते हुए दोनों समुदायों की पीस कमेटी बना दी थी, जिसकी आज यानी शनिवार को थाने में ही मीटिंग होगी। इसके बाद ही तय होगा कि आगे क्या रहेगा।

हिंदू संगठन के वर्कर खुशेंद्र नागपाल ने बताया कि जिन्होंने उन पर हमला किया था, उनकी पहचान खान अहमदपुर निवासियों के तौर पर हुई है। उनका रोष मार्च तो सिर्फ सरस्वतीनगर में ही था। इतनी दूर से हमला करने के लिए आए।

दिल्ली हिंसा के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर हिंदू वर्करों पर हुआ था हमला| बता दें कि बुधवार शाम को सरस्वतीनगर में कुछ हिंदू संगठन के वर्करों ने गणतंत्र दिवस पर दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा को लेकर रोष मार्च निकाला था। जब वर्कर कस्बे की गलियों से रोष मार्च निकाल कर सरस्वती धाम पर आए तो तभी 15 से 20 बाइक पर कुछ युवकों ने आकर हमला कर दिया था।

मामले में पुलिस ने खुशेंद्र नागपाल की शिकायत पर धारा-148, 149, 323, 153ए, 153बी, 295,195ए, 427 और 506 में केस दर्ज किया था। तब पुलिस ने हमलावरों की पहचान कर उन्हें काबू करने के लिए रेड की थी। इस पर हमलावर पक्ष के लोग अगले दिन वीरवार को विरोध में उतर आए थे। पुलिस ने स्थिति संभालते हुए दोनों पक्षों के लोगों की मीटिंग ली। एसपी कमलदीप गोयल ने दोनों पक्षों के लोगों के साथ कई घंटे मीटिंग कर भाईचारा बनाए रखने के लिए मनाया था। इसे लेकर पीस कमेटी भी बनाई गई है।

