पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अपराध:घर में घुस छात्रा से रेप का प्रयास, परिवार को पीटा

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एक छात्रा ने पड़ाेसी पर घर में घुसकर उसके साथ रेप का प्रयास करने का आराेप लगाया है। वहीं विरोध करने पर आरोपी ने अपने परिवार समेत छात्रा के परिवार पर हमला कर दिया। थाने में शिकायत दी तो सुनवाई नहीं हुई और फैसले का दबाव बनाया। बाद में शिकायत एसपी को दी। जिस पर गांधी नगर थाना पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

कुलदीप नगर निवासी लड़की ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी कि उनका पड़ाेसी विशाल उस पर बुरी नजर रखता है। वह उसका पीछा करता है। कई बार उसे समझाया, लेकिन नहीं माना। उसने पिता को बताया और शिकायत पुलिस को दी थी। तब उसने गलती मानते हुए कहा था कि वह आगे से ऐसा नहीं करेगा। एक दिन वह घर पर थी। विशाल उनके घर पर आ गया और उसके साथ रेप का प्रयास किया। शोर मचाने पर वह वहां से भाग गया। बाद में उसने अपने परिवार के साथ उन पर हमला कर दिया। इसमें उनके परिवार के लोगों को चोट लगी।

यमुना नदी की जलधारा छेड़ने पर केस दर्ज

यमुना नदी में खनन एजेंसियों ने फिर से नदी की प्राकृतिक जलधारा को मोड़ने का कार्य शुरू कर दिया है। सिंचाई विभाग के एसडीओ जसविंद्र हुड्डा, जेई राहुल व जेई संजीव कुमार ने यमुना नदी में खनन कर रही एजेंसी बी-12 का निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण में पानी की प्राकृतिक धारा को मोड़ा हुआ पाया गया। एसडीओ की ओर से शिकायत जठलाना पुलिस को दी गई। पुलिस ने उक्त खनन एजेंसी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें