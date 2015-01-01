पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अब मिलेगी सजा:शराब ठेके पर गोली चलाने व धमकी देने के आरोप में बलविंद्र उर्फ बिंद्र गिरफ्तार

यमुनानगर3 घंटे पहले
मछरौली में शराब ठेकेदार पर हमला करने और फिर ठेके पर गोली चलाने के मामले में पुलिस ने मछरौली निवासी बलविंद्र उर्फ बिंद्र को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी को पूछताछ के बाद कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। वहीं अन्य की पुलिस तलाश में है। बता दें कि बिलासपुर पुलिस ने बिंद्र, काका सिंह, बबलू व 15-20 अन्य के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया था।

गांव बूटगढ़ निवासी कुलबीर सिंह ने शिकायत दी थी कि उसने महेंद्र सिंह राणा से गांव मछरौली, मोहड़ी, नागलपत्ती और नगली का शराब का ठेका लिया हुआ है। कुलबीर, सुखजिंद्र, गुरदेव और जगदीप कैश लेने जा रहे थे। बिंदू ने अपने साथियों के साथ उन्हें मछरौली गांव में रोक लिया। कहने लगा कि अगर उनके यहां पर शराब का ठेका चलाना है तो उसे पैसे देने पड़ेंगे।

वहां पर उन पर हमला कर दिया। कार तोड़ दी। वहां से किसी तरह भागकर वे अपने ठेके पर पहुंचे। वहां पर भी हमलावर आ गए और उन पर हमला कर दिया। बाद में हमलावर वहां से चले गए थे। इसके बाद वे भी वहां से आ गए थे। तब ठेके पर कर्मवीर और संजू रह गया था। कारिंदों का रात करीब 12 बजे फोन आया कि ठेके के बाहर लोग आ गए हैं और उनके पास हथियार हैं। इसी दौरान हमलावरों ने गोली चला दी। गोली ठेके पर जा लगी। इस मामले में बिलासपुर पुलिस ने पांच जुलाई को धारा-148, 149, 307, 427 और आर्म्स एक्ट में केस दर्ज किया था।

