अमित पर एक और एफआईआर:बिलासपुर एसडीएम ने शिकायत में लिखा- राजनीतिक दबाव डालकर 30 वाहनों का रजिस्ट्रेशन उनके यहां से कराया

यमुनानगर3 घंटे पहले
  • वाहन रजिस्ट्रेशन फर्जीवाड़े मामले में खुलासा- अमित एक बड़े नेता का नाम लेकर करता था गलत काम, 3 केस होने पर भी अब तक गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई

नीलाम हुए वाहनों के गलत तरीके से रजिस्ट्रेशन के मामले में अब राजनीतिक लिंक जुड़ता दिख रहा है। बिलासपुर पुलिस ने बिलासपुर एसडीएम वीरेंद्र ढुल की शिकायत पर अमित के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। अमित पर इससे पहले हुडा थाने में फर्जीवाड़े का केस दर्ज हो चुका है और इस पूरे फर्जीवाड़े का खुलासा करने वाली सिरसा पुलिस का भी अमित आरोपी है।

अब जो तीसरा केस बिलासपुर में दर्ज हुआ है, उसमें सामने आया है कि इस पूरे खेल में राजनीति लोग भी हैं। एसडीएम ने अपनी शिकायत में लिखा कि राजनीतिक दबाव डलवाकर उसके यहां से 30 वाहनों का रजिस्ट्रेशन अमित ने कराया। हालांकि उन्होंने यह नहीं लिखा कि वह राजनीतिक दबाव किस का था, लेकिन शहर में चर्चा एक बड़े नेता के नाम को लेकर है।

माना यह भी जा रहा है कि इसी नेता के हस्तक्षेप के चलते अभी तक अमित की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है। मात्र 18 दिन में उस पर वाहनों के फर्जी रजिस्ट्रेशन के 3 केस दर्ज हो चुके हैं। लेकिन पुलिस उस पर गिरफ्तारी के लिए हाथ नहीं डाल पाई। अब देखना होगा कि पुलिस मामले में अमित को कब तक पकड़ पाती है और उस नेता के नाम का भी कोई खुलासा होगा या नहीं जिसने दबाव डालकर रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया गया। वहीं, इस फर्जीवाड़ा में और भी कुछ कर्मचारियों के नाम आ सकते हैं।

600 गाड़ियों के कागजों में फर्जीवाड़े की बात सामने आई

14 जनवरी को सिरसा पुलिस ने जगाधरी में रजिस्टर्ड गाड़ियां पकड़ीं। इनके रजिस्ट्रेशन में गड़बड़ी थी। मामले में रोहतक के सुनील चिटकारा को गिरफ्तार किया। उसने 600 गाड़ियाें के कागजातों में फर्जीवाड़े की बात कबूली। जगाधरी एसडीएम ऑफिस के कर्मचारी राजेंद्र और अमित के मिले होने की बात कबूली। सिरसा सीआईए की टीम जगाधरी एसडीएम ऑफिस में रिकाॅर्ड लेने पहुंची तो एसडीएम दर्शन कुमार ने जांच में पाया कि जिन 3 वाहनों को सिरसा पुलिस ने पकड़ा उनकी फाइलें गुम हैं।

वहीं 16 फाइलों में गड़बड़ी मिली। इस पर उन्होंने भी एक एफआईआर हुडा जगाधरी थाने में कराई। जिसमें कर्मचारी अमित, कुनाल, गगनदीप और शुभम को आरोपी बनाया गया। इसी तरह गांव सुढैल निवासी दीपक एक शिकायत लेकर एसडीएम के पास पहुंचा।

उसने कहा कि एचआर-02-एटी-9747, एचआर-02-एटी-2883, एचआर-02-एटी-5106 गाड़ी का रजिस्ट्रेशन उसके पते पर किया गया है, जबकि उसने इन गाड़ियाें का रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया ही नहीं। इस तरह अब एक के बाद एक परतें खुलती जा रही हैं। सिरसा और हुडा थाना में दर्ज केस में अलग-अलग एसआईटी बनी हुई है।

पुलिस की टीमें रिकाॅर्ड जुटा रहीं, काम भी बाधित हो रहा: सिरसा पुलिस का दावा है कि यह बड़ा फर्जीवाड़ा है। पुलिस की टीमें ई-दिशा और सरल केंद्र से रिकाॅर्ड जुटा रही हैं। जिन कर्मचारियों के नाम फर्जीवाड़े में आए हैं, उनका ट्रांसफर कर दिया गया। ई दिशा और सरल केंद्र का काम भी प्रभावित हो रहा है।

