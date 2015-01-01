पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यमुनानगर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीनियर डिप्टी और डिप्टी मेयर के चुनाव के लिए भाजपा ने प्रदेश महामंत्री को पर्यवेक्षक लगाया, आज तय हो सकती है चुनाव की तारीख, अगले सप्ताह चुनाव होना तय
  • दोनों सीट भाजपा के खाते में जा सकती हैं, 15 पार्षद हैं भाजपा के, विपक्ष के पास सात पार्षद

भाजपा ने नगर निगम के सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर चुनावों के लिए यमुनानगर में पार्टी के प्रदेश महामंत्री वेदपाल एडवोकेट को पर्यवेक्षक लगाया है। इस तरह से पार्टी ने मेयर बनाने के बाद सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर के लिए राजनीति शुरू कर दी है। अगले सप्ताह चुनाव होना तय है। आज तारीख तय हो सकती है।

भाजपा के सूत्र बताते हैं कि सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर जगाधरी शहर और डिप्टी मेयर का पद भाजपा रादौर विस एरिया में पड़ने वाले फर्कपुर एरिया के पार्षद को दे सकती है, ताकि सत्ता का बैलेंस बना रहे। विस चुनाव में अगर रादौर सीट से में भाजपा को जीतना है तो फर्कपुर एरिया से लीड लेना जरूरी है।

वहीं जगाधरी सीट से भाजपा काे जिताने में जगाधरी शहर के वोटरों की भूमिका अहम रहती है। इसलिए सत्ता का बैलेंस बनाने के लिए पार्टी सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर वोटरों के हिसाब से तय करेगी। उधर, विपक्ष फिलहाल मौन है, क्योंकि कुल 22 पार्षदों में से सात ही विपक्ष से हैं। ऐसे में उनके हाथ कुछ लगता नजर नहीं आ रहा है। भाजपा दोनों सीटों के लिए पर्याप्त बहुमत में है।

नगर निगम के विपक्षी पार्षद सूत्रों का कहना है कि इस बार विपक्ष की तरफ से सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर के चुनाव में उम्मीदवार उतारने का कोई विचार नहीं है।

फर्कपुर एरिया से ये दावेदार| फर्कपुर एरिया से भाजपा की वार्ड-18 से कुसुम लता मजबूत दावेदार मानी जा रही हैं। क्योंकि उनके पति पहले पार्षद रह चुके हैं और पार्टी के पुराने वर्कर हैं। एससी वर्ग से हैं। हालांकि वार्ड-9 से भावना भी दावेदारों में है। उनके पति पिछले चुनाव में सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर रह चुके हैं। हालांकि कई और भी जोड़तोड़ में लगे हैं।

जगाधरी से इनके नाम की चर्चा| जगाधरी में प्रवीन शर्मा और प्रीति जोहर के नाम की चर्चा है। प्रवीन शर्मा शिक्षामंत्री के करीबी माने जाते हैं। वहीं प्रीति जोहर पहले भी पार्षद रह चुकी हैं और पार्टी की पुरानी वर्कर हैं। हालांकि वार्ड-सात से राम आसरा भी खुद को मजबूत दावेदार बता रहे हैं।

जल्द तय करेंगे चुनाव कब कराने हैं| नगर निगम कमिश्नर धर्मवीर सिंह ने बताया कि सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर के चुनाव जल्द कराएंगे। एक दो दिन में डेट फाइनल कर दी जाएगी। पार्षदों से मीटिंग कर नाम तय करेंगे| मेयर मदन चौहान का कहना है कि सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर भाजपा का होगा। भाजपा की तरफ से दोनों के लिए उम्मीदवार कौन होगा, यह पार्षदों से मीटिंग कर तय किया जाएगा।

पिछले चुनाव में भाजपा के हाथ लगी थी सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर की कुर्सी

पिछले नगर निगम चुनाव में भाजपा का प्रदर्शन ठीक वैसा था जैसा इस बार हुए चुनाव में विपक्ष का रहा। पार्टी के नेता मेयर के लिए भी बहुमत नहीं जुटा पाए थे। इससे तब कांग्रेस अपना मेयर बनाने में सफल रही थी। तब भाजपा के पास सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर की कुर्सी आई थी। वहीं तब इनेलो डिप्टी मेयर की कुर्सी पाने में कामयाब हुई थी। तब इनेलो, बसपा और कांग्रेस ने मिलकर मेयर बनाया था।

