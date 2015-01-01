पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीसी काे साैंपा मांगाें का ज्ञापन:भाकिसं ने की 15 नवंबर से पहले शुगर मिल चलाने व धान की पेमेंट की मांग

यमुनानगर27 मिनट पहले
भारतीय किसान संघ ने डीसी को सीएम के नाम ज्ञापन दिया। उनकी मांग है कि शुगर मिल को 15 नवंबर से पहले चलाया जाए, ताकि गन्ने की फसल की समय पर कटाई हो सके और किसान गेहूं की बिजाई कर सकें। वहीं किसान नेताओं ने धान की पेमेंट जल्द से जल्द कराने की मांग की है। किसान संघ के पिंटू राणा, वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष रतन सिंह देवधर, विकास राणा ने कहा कि शुगर मिल से हजारों किसान जुड़े हैं।

अब तक सरकार ने यह क्लियर नहीं किया है कि मिल कब से चलेगा। किसान चाहते हैं कि मिल 15 नवंबर से पहले चले, ताकि किसान अपना गन्ना मिल को ही बेच सकें। बहुत से किसानों को मजबूरी में सस्ते रेट में चरखी पर गन्ना बेचना पड़ रहा है, क्योंकि कुछ किसान ऐसे हैं, जो गन्ने की कटाई के बाद उसी खेत में गेहूं की बिजाई कर रहे हैं।

उनका कहना है कि धान की पेमेंट किसानों को नहीं मिल रही है। सरकार एक तरफ तो समय पर पेमेंट देने की बात कहती है और वहीं दूसरी तरफ अब तक पेमेंट सभी किसानों का पूरी नहीं मिली है। किसान को अगली फसल की बिजाई के लिए खेत तैयार करने हैं और बीज लेकर आना है। लेकिन किसान पर पैसा नहीं है। इस तरह से किसान सरकार की गलत नीति के चलते तंगी के दौर से गुजर रहे हैं। उन्हें अपनी फसल की भी समय पर पेमेंट नहीं मिल रही है।

