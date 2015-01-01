पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुकानदारों की लापरवाही:मिठाइयों पर बेस्ट बिफाेर यूज लिखने में भी गोलमाल, विक्रेता राेजाना साफ कर पेन से बदल रहे डेट, ताकि ग्राहक संतुष्ट रहे

यमुनानगरएक घंटा पहले
मिठाइयों पर एक्सपायरी डेट लिखने को लेकर नियम तय किए गए हैं, जिसे अधिकतर विक्रेताओं ने लागू भी किया है। खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग की टीम हलवाइयों व दुकानदारों को केवल मौखिक तौर पर समझाने तक सीमित है। ऐसे में क्रेताओं की जिम्मेदारी और बढ़ जाती है, क्योंकि विक्रेता निर्देशों का पालन गंभीरता से नहीं कर रहे हैं। मिठाई विक्रेता मिठाइयाें की बेस्ट बिफाेर डेट पेन से बढ़ाकर बेच रहे हैं।

मिठाइयाें की दुकानें चलाने वालाें का कहना है कि आज से नहीं वर्षों से मिठाइयां बेच रहे हैं। नियम तो बनते रहते हैं। दुकानदारों की लापरवाही पर विभाग की टीम की नजर नहीं जा रही है। इसका फायदा उठाकर मिठाई तैयार कर बेच रहे हैं। हमारी पड़ताल में सामने आया कि आईटीआई के नजदीक बनी दुकानों में लगा कर्मचारी सुबह मिठाइयों के लेबल बदल रहा था। प्लास्टिक के टुकड़ों पर लिखा था बेस्ट यूज बिफोर।

इसका मतलब है कि इस अवधि से पहले ही ये मिठाई खाने योग्य है। एक तय सीमा के बाद मिठाई खाने योग्य नहीं रह जाएगी। बात करने उसने बताया कि एक काम और बढ़ गया है। पूछा कौन सा काम बढ़ गया। उसने बताया कि आदेश हैं कि मिठाइयों पर बेस्ट बिफोर यूज का टैग लगाना है। इसलिए सुबह जल्दी आकर एक कर्मी इस काम पर लगता है। एक दिन पहले जो डेट मार्कर पेन से लिखी थी। वह साफ कर नई डेट अंकित करनी है जिससे ग्राहक संतुष्ट रहे। वैसे भी त्योहारी सीजन है। पता नहीं चलता अधिकारी कब रेड कर दें।

एक्सपायरी डेट लिखना है जरूरी

फूड सेफ्टी स्टैंडर्ड अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया की ओर से मिठाइयों की एक्सपायरी डेट लिखना जरूरी है। इसका कुछ ही दुकानदार पालन कर रहे हैं। शहर के प्रमुख दुकानदार नियम को लेकर गंभीर हैं। विभाग की टीम हलवाइयों से गाइड लाइन का पालन करने का आह्वान कर रही है। लेकिन हकीकत में कौन मान रहा है। इसको लेकर चेकिंग नहीं हो रही है।

