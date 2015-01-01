पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला परिषद की 104वीं बैठक:हाउस की बैठक से जिला परिषद के कामों में मनरेगा की एंट्री पर ब्रेक

यमुनानगर31 मिनट पहले
  • जिप उपाध्यक्ष व सीईओ के मनाने पर भी पार्षद प्रस्ताव पेंडिंग रखने पर अड़े, सप्ताह में अलग मीटिंग में होगा फैसला

जिला परिषद के कामों में मनरेगा की एंट्री पर शुक्रवार को हुई हाउस मीटिंग में पार्षदों की आपत्ति से ब्रेक लग गई। मीटिंग के बीच इस मुद्दे पर पार्षद राजेश कटारिया और जिप उपाध्यक्ष अनिल संधू आमने सामने हुए। कटारिया ने मनरेगा से काम कराने पर आपत्ति जताई। वहीं संधू ने प्रस्ताव पास न होने से काम व रोजगार रुकने की बात कही। सीईओ नवीन आहूजा ने भी प्रस्ताव को पास कराने को कटारिया समेत अन्य पार्षदों से कई बार पूछा और साथ ही भविष्य में मनरेगा के सभी कामों का ब्यौरा प्रशासन की वेबसाइट पर अपडेट किए जाने का भी आश्वासन दिया।

किंतु अंत में हाउस ने प्रस्ताव पेंडिंग रख सप्ताह के अंदर अलग से मीटिंग कर फैसला लिए जाने निर्णय लिया। जिला सचिवालय के सभागार में चेयरमैन साेहन लाल की अध्यक्षता में जिला परिषद की 104वीं बैठक में मनरेगा योजना की भौतिक एवं वित्तीय प्रगति की समीक्षा कर वर्ष 2019-20 व 2020-21 के नए सेल्फ ऑफ प्रोजेक्ट कीस्वीकृति प्रदान करने का प्रस्ताव लाया गया। प्रस्ताव पर पार्षद राजेश कटारिया ने आपत्ति जताते हुए कहा कि मनरेगा के कामों का कोई पता नहीं लगता है कि कहां-क्या हो रहा है, इसलिए इससे विकास कार्य प्रभावित हो सकते हैं। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि उनके बताए काम नहीं हुए और अन्य कामों हस्ताक्षर ले लिए जाते हैं। जिप उपाध्यक्ष अनिल संधू ने कटारिया से कहा कि मनरेगा से काम व रोजगार रुकने पर लोग परेशान होंगे, इसलिए इस प्रस्ताव को पास कर दिया जाए।

किंतु कटारिया समेत अन्य कई पार्षद प्रस्ताव को अभी के लिए पेंडिंग रखने पर अड़ गए। उन्होंने इस मुद्दे पर सप्ताह के अंदर अलग से मीटिंग में फैसला लिए जाने की मांग की। सीईओ नवीन आहूजा ने पार्षदों को आश्वसत किया कि मनरेगा के सभी कामों का ब्यौरा भविष्य में जिला प्रशासन की वेबसाइट पर अपडेट किया जाएगा। बावजूद इसके कटारिया समेत अन्य कई पार्षद नहीं माने। अंत में सप्ताह के अंदर मीटिंग बुलाकर फैसला लेने का निर्णय लिया गया।

चार साल से नहीं मिले खेल किटें व वॉटर कूलर

राजेश कटारिया ने बताया कि 2017 की 88वीं व 89वीं मीटिंग में वाटर कूलर व खेल के सामान की किट के प्रस्ताव हाउस ने पास किए। इसके बाद सामान खरीदने के लिए कमेटी भी बनी, जिसमें वे खुद मेंबर थे, लेकिन अभी तक यह सामान नहीं मिला। अब बताया जा रहा है कि इन प्रस्ताव को रद कर दिया है। उन्होंने मांग की कि पास हुए प्रस्तावों को रद्द करने व उसकी वजह हाउस को बताई जाए। सीईओ नवीन आहूजा ने बताया कि 23 अक्टूबर 2020 को ही खेल सामान की लिस्ट मिली है, जिसे खरीदने की प्रक्रिया जंप पोर्टल के माध्यम से चल रही है। वॉटर कूलर के लिए भी डिमांड 21 जुलाई 2020 को मिली, जिस पर उन्होंने फाइल पुटअप कर दी है। इन्हें रद्द नहीं किया गया है जबकि अभी सर्दी में इनकी जरूरत ना होने पर फरवरी में लेने की बात की है, क्योंकि अभी वाटर कूलर इस्तेमाल नहीं होंगे और टैब व पाइप चोरी हो सकते हैं।

