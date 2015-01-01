पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:सामुदायिक केंद्रों में बनेंगे केयर टेकर रूम मेयर ने दिए एस्टिमेट तैयार करने के निर्देश

यमुनानगर5 घंटे पहले
यमुनानगर | सामुदायिक केंद्र का निरीक्षण कर अधिकारियों को निर्देश देते मेयर मदन चौहान।
  • मेयर ने वार्ड-4, 9, 10 व 11 का दौरा कर केयर टेकर रूम बनाने को कहा

नगर निगम मेयर मदन चौहान ने मंगलवार को अलग-अलग वार्डों में बन रहे सामुदायिक केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान मेयर मदन चौहान ने इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांच के अधिकारियों को केयर टेकर रूम व टॉयलेट बनाने के निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने अधिकारियों को जल्द एस्टिमेट तैयार कर काम को शुरू करने के निर्देश दिए। मेयर मदन चौहान मंगलवार सुबह पूर्व सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर पवन बिट्टू, एक्सईएन रवि ओबराय, एमई जगबीर मलिक, एमई मुनिश्वर भारद्वाज, जेई कपिल कांबोज, जेई सोहंग व अन्य के साथ वार्ड-9 में तेजली खेल परिसर के पीछे कीर्तिनगर में बने सामुदायिक केंद्र पहुंचे।

यहां उन्होंने अधिकारियों को केंद्र के प्रांगण में केयर टेकर रूम, महिला व पुरुष शौचालय व अन्य रूम बनाने के निर्देश दिए। इसके बाद मेयर चौहान वार्ड-11 की गधौली में चिट्टा मंदिर रोड के सामुदायिक केंद्र पर पहुंचे। यहां मेयर ने अधिकारियों को केंद्र की चारदीवारी, केयर टेकर रूम, शौचालय बनवाने के निर्देश दिए।

इसके बाद मेयर चौहान वार्ड-10 के आजादनगर में पश्चिमी यमुना नहर किनारे पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने पार्षद सुरेंद्र शर्मा के साथ सामुदायिक केंद्र की साइट का निरीक्षण कर अधिकारियों को केयर टेकर रूम, शौचालय व अन्य रूम बनाने के निर्देश दिए। मेयर ने छठ पूजा को लेकर की जा रही तैयारियों का भी जायजा लिया।

बाद में वार्ड-4 के बूड़िया में पहुंचे। यहां सरकारी स्कूल के पास बनाए सामुदायिक केंद्र का निरीक्षण कर केयर टेकर रूम, शौचालय व अन्य रूम बनाने के निर्देश दिए। मेयर ने कहा कि रखरखाव की कमी के चलते सामुदायिक केंद्रों पर गंदगी का माहौल रहता है। कुछ शरारती तत्व यहां गंदगी फैलाते हैं इसलिए देखरेख के लिए केयर टेकर रूम जरूरी है। सामुदायिक केंद्र साफ व सुंदर बनाने के लिए केयर टेकर रूम बनाए जाएंगे।

