ईश्वर शर्मा मर्डर केस:पंडित के परिजनों का आरोप-पुलिस ने परिवार के सदस्य काे दो घंटे थाने में बैठाया, फोन तक ले लिया

यमुनानगर36 मिनट पहले
यमुनानगर| ईश्वर शर्मा के परिजनों को समझाती पुलिस।
  • जगाधरी की रायपुरान गली निवासी ईश्वर की चाकू से गोदकर की गई थी हत्या
  • आरोपी का कबूलनामा-पंडित ने कहा था वह किया, लेकिन काम नहीं चला, इसलिए मारा

जगाधरी की रायपुरान गली निवासी ईश्वर शर्मा के शव का मंगलवार को पोस्टमार्टम हुआ। वहां परिजनों ने शव लेने से मना कर दिया। उनका आरोप था कि पुलिस ने बयान लेने के नाम पर पीड़ित परिवार के सदस्य को दो घंटे तक थाने में बैठाए रखा। उसका मोबाइल तक ले लिया। वहीं पीड़ित परिवार ने आरोपी को थाने में वीआईपी ट्रीटमेंट देने का भी आरोप लगाया।

परिजनों के रोष के बीच मृतक ईश्वर शर्मा के शव का पोस्टमार्टम हुआ और शव परिजनों को दिया गया। संस्कार के बाद पुलिस ने राहत की सांस ली। उधर, मामले में गिरफ्तार बूड़िया गेट चौक निवासी रमन को कोर्ट में पेशकर रिमांड पर ले लिया है। सामने आया है कि रमन का ईश्वर के पास कई साल से आना जाना था। छह साल पहले वह ईश्वर शर्मा के पास अपनी जन्मपत्री लेकर आया था। तब ईश्वर ने उसे कुछ उपाय बताए थे कि अगर वह यह कर लेता है तो उसकी जीवन के कष्ट दूर हो जाएंगे। लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ।

इससे रमन गुस्से में था। तब भी रमन ने ईश्वर को धमकी दी थी। तब मामला आपसी बातचीत से निपट गया था, लेकिन इस बार उसने हत्या कर दी। सोमवार को रमन ने ईश्वर पर डंडे और चाकू से उसके घर के पास ही हमला कर दिया था। चाकू लगने से 70 साल के ईश्वर की मौत हो गई थी। रमन खुद ही पुलिस थाने पहुंच गया था। पुलिस ने इस मामले में ईश्वर के बेटे राजीव कुमार उर्फ बॉबी की शिकायत पर हत्या का केस दर्ज किया था।

हमें इंसाफ चाहिए, आरोपी के साथ और भी लोग हो सकते हैं| ईश्वर के परिजनों का कहना था कि आरोपी के साथ वारदात में और भी लोग हो सकते हैं। पुलिस इसकी जांच करे। वहीं परिवार को डर है कि कहीं आरोपी उन पर भी हमला न करा दे। उनका कहना है कि वे चाहते हैं कि उन्हें इंसाफ चाहिए। इस दौरान जगाधरी थाना प्रभारी राकेश राणा ने परिजनों को आश्वासन दिया कि परिवार को इंसाफ जरूर मिलेगा। इस पर परिजन शांत हुए।

रिमांड पर लिया है आरोपीः राकेश
जगाधरी थाना प्रभारी राकेश राणा का कहना है कि सामने आया है कि आरोपी रमन छह साल पहले ईश्वर पर जन्मपत्री लेकर आया था। ईश्वर के बताए उपायाें से रमन के कष्ट दूर नहीं हुए तो वह इसकी रंजिश पाले हुए था और इसी वजह से उसने हत्या कर दी। आरोपी को रिमांड पर लेकर पूछताछ कर रहे हैं। परिवार ने पुलिस पर जो आरोप लगाए हैं, वे पूरी तरह से गलत हैं।

