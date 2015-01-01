पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:भाजपा नेता के सफाई ठेकेदार भाई से दो लाख रिश्वत लेने के आरोप में चीफ सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर दोस्त के साथ गिरफ्तार

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • तीन लाख की डिमांड की थी, एक लाख पहले ले चुके थे, सफाई का ठेका दिलाने के नाम पर मांगे थे पैसे

नगर निगम के चीफ सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर अनिल नैन और उनके दोस्त दीपक कुमार को स्टेट विजिलेंस टीम ने दो लाख की रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथ गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उन्हें भाजपा अनुसूचित जाति माेर्चा के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष जंगशेर सिंह के सफाई ठेकेदार भाई जिंदल कुमार से पैसे लेते गिरफ्तार किया गया। रेड में नायब तहसीलदार ओम प्रकाश को ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट लगाया गया था। वहीं स्टेट विजिलेंस के डीएसपी ओम प्रकाश यमुनानगर पहुंचे थे। ससोली रोड से विजिलेंस टीम ने अनिल नैन और उसके दोस्त को रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार किया। यहां सरकारी गाड़ी में वे रिश्वत लेने पहुंचे थे। वहीं कहा जा रहा है कि तीन लाख की डिमांड यह कहकर की गई थी कि पैसे ऊपर तक देने हैं। अब विजिलेंस की टीम की जांच से क्लियर होगा कि तीन लाख रुपए अनिल नैन के पास ही रहने थे या फिर निगम के अन्य अधिकारियों के पास भी जाने थे।

डीएसपी ओमप्रकाश ने बताया दोनों आरोपियों को शनिवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा। जरूरत पड़ी तो रिमांड पर भी लिया जा सकता है। सफाई ठेकेदार जिंदल कुमार ने बताया उन्हें सफाई के ठेके के लिए टेंडर भरा था। चीफ सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर ने उन्हें कहा था कि अगर उन्होंने तीन लाख रुपए नहीं दिए तो उनके आवेदन में कमी निकाल कर रिजेक्ट करा दिया जाएगा। उसने उनसे तीन लाख की रिश्वत मांगी। टेंडर कैंसिल होने के डर से उन्होंने एक लाख पहले दे दिए थे और अब दो लाख और मांग गए थे। उनके पास इतने पैसे नहीं थे। इसलिए उन्होंने शिकायत की।

जिंदल का कहना है कि दो लाख रुपए लेने अनिल नैन अपने दोस्त दीपक के साथ ससोली रोड पर आया था। इसी दौरान विजिलेंस की टीम भी वहां पर पहुंच गई। जैसे ही उससे पैसे लिए तो उसने टीम को इशारा कर दिया और टीम ने उसे रेड कर पकड़ लिया। इस दौरान नैन ने दो लाख रुपए अपने दोस्त दीपक को दे दिए। टीम ने दोनों से पैसे की रिकवरी कर ली है। वही पीड़ित पक्ष का कहना है कि उनके पास पहले भी कई वार्ड के सफाई के ठेके हैं। नैन की तरफ से उन्हें कहा जाता था कि अगर उसकी डिमांड पूरी नहीं की गई तो वह उन्हें ब्लैकलिस्ट करा देगा। उधर, चीफ सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर अनिल का कहना है कि उन्हें गलत फंसाया गया है। उन्होंने किसी से कोई रिश्वत नहीं मांगी। सभी आरोप झूठे हैं।

