सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीम रेड:सीएम फ्लाइंग ने भाजपा नेता के रिश्तेदार की दुकान पर रेड की, खुद पहुंच नेता ने टीम को रोका, फोन भी कराया लेकिन बात नहीं बनी

यमुनानगर4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • टीम ने एक्साइज विभाग को लेकर अवैध शराब का धंधा पकड़ा, फूड सेफ्टी अधिकारी को लेकर मिठाई की दुकानों पर रेड की

मंगलवार को सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीम ने चार जगह रेड की। पहली रेड बिलासपुर में अवैध शराब का ठेका पकड़ा। वहीं जगाधरी के पंसारी बाजार में एक हलवाई पर रेड की। यहां घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर की कालाबाजारी पकड़ी गई और काफी मात्रा में मावा भी मिला जिसे खराब देखते हुए नष्ट करा दिया गया। इसके बाद मुंडा माजरा में मकान पर बने गोदाम में मिठाइयां रखी हुई थी। यहां से 4.50 क्विंटल मिठाई नष्ट कराई गई। चौथी रेड करने टीम कैंप में पहुंची। यहां चावला स्वीट हाउस पर रेड करने लगी तो तभी भाजपा नेता वहां पहुंच गए। उन्होंने टीम को सैंपल करने से रोका और हंगामा कर दिया। तब सीएम फ्लाइंग के सब इंस्पेक्टर दिनेश कुमार पर बड़े नेता का फोन आया लेकिन टीम ने वहां कार्यवाही नहीं रोकी। टीम ने वहां पर चांद स्वीट हाउस पर भी मिठाई के सैंपल लिए। सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीम के साथ फूड सेफ्टी आॅफिसर डॉक्टर प्रेम सिंह टीम के साथ सैंपल लेने में लगे थे। सीआईडी के इनपुट पर यह रेड सीएम फ्लाइंग ने की।

नेता ने पहले हंगामा किया, मीडिया पहुंचा तो दुबक गया

कैंप के चावला स्वीट हाउस पर टीम पहुंची तो वहां पर हंगामा हो गया। भाजपा नेता वहां पर अपने दो साथियों के साथ पहुंच गया। इस दौरान टीम को वहां से सैंपल न लेने के लिए कहने लगे। टीम विरोध के बाद भी वहां से नहीं गई। बड़े नेता का फोन भी कराया, लेकिन तब भी बात नहीं बनी। वहां पर टीम को गांधी नगर थाना से पुलिस बुलानी पड़ी। हालांकि जब मीडिया कवरेज करने लगा तो नेता दुबक गए और चुपचाप चले गए। इसके बाद टीम ने वहां पर सैंपल लिए। टीम ने वहां पर चांद स्वीट्स से भी सैंपल लिए।

यहां पर घरेलू सिलेंडर हो रहे थे यूज, खोए के सैंपल भी लिए

जगाधरी पंसारी बाजार में टीम ने बाला जी डेयरी व मिष्ठान भंडार पर रेड की। यहां पर टीम ने घरेलू सिंलेडर यूज होते मिले। इस पर संचालक का जवाब था कि कुछ लोग उन्हें 670-680 रुपए में सिलेंडर दे देते हैं और वे इसे यूज करते हैं। टीम ने वहां से चार सिलेंडर पकड़े। वहां से पनीर, मावा और चमचम के सैंपल लिए। वहां से 10 किलो मावा नष्ट कराया। दुकान में घरेलू सिलेंडर यूज करने पर एएफएसओ की शिकायत पर दुकान संचालक पर केस दर्ज किया गया है।

यहां गोदाम में रखी हुई थी मिठाई, चार सैंपल लिए और 4.50 क्विंटल मिठाई नष्ट कराई

सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीम मुंडा माजरा में पहुंची। यहां राजेंद्र मेहता के मकान पर ऊपर बने गोदाम में मिठाई रखी थी। गोदाम बंद था। टीम ने गोदाम खुलवाया तो वहां पर मिल्क केक, सोम पापड़ी समेत कई तरह की मिठाई मिली। कुछ के तो गोदाम संचालक बिल दिखा पाया, लेकिन 4.50 क्विंटल मिल्क केक के वह बिल नहीं दिखा पाया इसलिए टीम ने उसे नष्ट करा दिया। इसी तरह टीम ने वहां से चार सैंपल भी लिए।

