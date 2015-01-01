पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शिक्षा:कोरोना काल में कॉलेज और विवि स्टूडेंट्स से नहीं वसूल सकेंगे फीस के अलावा कोई एक्स्ट्रा चार्ज

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिकायतों पर उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग ने लिया संज्ञान, डायरेक्टर ने भेजा लेटर- उल्लंघन पर होगी कार्रवाई

कॉलेजों में एडमिशन प्रक्रिया पूरी हो चुकी है। ऑनलाइन फीस ली जा रही है। प्रदेश के कई कॉलेज स्टूडेंट्स से ऑनलाइन के नाम पर अतिरिक्त फीस वसूल कर रहे हैं। अब ये ऐसा नहीं कर पाएंगे। इनकी मनमानी पर उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग के डायरेक्टर जरनल ने रोक लगाने के लिए सभी प्रिंसिपल को लेटर भेजा है। लेटर में हिदायत दी है कि कोविड-19 काल में किसी स्टूडेंट से अतिरिक्त फीस नहीं ली जाए।

आदेशों का उल्लंघन करने पर विभागीय कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी। प्रिंसिपल डॉ. एचएस कंग का कहना है कि उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग ने लेटर जारी किया है। इसमें निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि स्टूडेंट्स से अतिरिक्त चार्ज नहीं लिए जाए। इसलिए लिया उच्चतर विभाग ने संज्ञान| कोरोना काल में एडमिशन प्रक्रिया ऑनलाइन की गई है। ऑनलाइन ही फीस ली गई है।

हायर एजुकेशन में स्टूडेंट्स ने शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी कि कुछ निजी कॉलेज ऑनलाइन फीस के नाम पर अतिरिक्त फीस ले रहे हैं। पहले सीएससी में ऑनलाइन फीस के नाम पर 50 से 100 रुपए लिए जाते हैं। उसके बाद कॉलेज जाते हैं तो उनसे अतिरिक्त खर्च के नाम पर 100 से 150 रुपए मांगे जाते हैं। जो स्टूडेंट्स नहीं देते हैं, उनको ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई कराने से इनकार किया जाता है। इस अतिरिक्त फीस आर्थिक बोझ बढ़ता है। हायर एजुकेशन ने शिकायतों व अपने स्तर पर मामले में संज्ञान लेते हुए ये लेटर जारी किया।

स्टूडेंट्स का दर्द- कोरोना में काम बंद हो गया, पिता की नौकरी चली गई
स्टूडेंट सचिन ने बताया कि वह बीकॉम कर रहे हैं। उनके पिता की प्राइवेट नौकरी थी जो लॉकडाउन में चली गई। वे निजी कॉलेज में पढ़ाई करते हैं। पिता अतिरिक्त पैसा नहीं दे सकते। वे खुद बच्चों को ट्यूशन पढ़ाते हैं। तब जाकर ऑनलाइन फीस डिपॉजिट की गई। अब वह कॉलेज गए तो उनसे इंटरनेट के नाम पर पैसे की मांग की गई। उन्होंने देने से मना किया तो ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई कराने से मना किया जाने लगा। इसी तरह छात्रा संगीता का कहना है कि उनके साथ भी यही दिक्कत आई थी। उनसे भी कॉलेज में एक्स्ट्रा फीस की मांग की गई थी। हायर एजुकेशन ने ये अच्छा फैसला लिया है। इससे जिला ही नहीं, प्रदेश के सभी कॉलेजों के स्टूडेंट्स को लाभ मिलेगा। साथ ही कॉलेज प्रिंसिपल या प्रबंधन स्टूडेंट्स से अतिरिक्त फीस नहीं ले सकेंगे। ये जनहित का फैसला है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें