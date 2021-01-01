पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसानों का टोल प्लाजा पर फिर शुरू हुआ धरना:कांग्रेसियों ने पहले दिन दिया समर्थन, चार ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों और 40 कारों में दिल्ली भी गए किसान

यमुनानगर13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

तीन कृषि कानून के विरोध में एक बार फिर किसान मिल्क माजरा के पास टोल प्लाजा पर बैठ गए। शुक्रवार सुबह ही यहां पर किसान पहुंचने शुरू हो गए थे। किसानों के लिए गर्म चाय से लेकर खाना तैयार किया जा रहा था। वहीं, धरना दोबारा शुरू होने की सूचना मिलते ही कांग्रेस नेता श्यामसुंदर बत्तरा, जाकिर हुसैन, निर्मल चौहान भी वहां पहुंचे।

उन्होंने कहा कि वे किसानों के साथ हैं। उनके पार्टी नेतृत्व की तरफ से साफ कहा गया है कि किसानों का हर हाल में साथ देना है। सैकड़ों की संख्या में पहले दिन यहां पर किसान पहुंचे थे। हालांकि भाकियू डायरेक्टर मनदीप रोड छप्पर का दावा है कि करीब दो हजार किसान धरना दोबारा शुरू होते ही पहुंचे। अब यह धरना पहले की तरह दिन रात चलेगा। उनका कहना है कि टोल टैक्स नहीं चलने दिया जाएगा। जब तक सरकार कृषि कानून वापस नहीं लेती, तब तक यह धरना चलता रहेगा।

दिल्ली के लिए सुबह रवाना हुए किसान

दिल्ली में ट्रैक्टर परेड के बाद जिले के ज्यादातर किसान लौट आए थे। लेकिन जैसे ही वीरवार रात को किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर रोए तो इससे बहुत से किसानों ने सुबह ही दिल्ली जाने का प्लान बना लिया था। भाकियू जिलाध्यक्ष संजू ने बताया कि 10 कारें गांव ससौली से, उनके गांव से 5 कारें और अन्य गांवों से किसान दिल्ली पहुंचे। उनके अनुसार चार ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली और करीब 40 कारों में किसान यमुनानगर से दिल्ली गए हैं।

मोबाइल इंटरनेट सेवा बंद, लोग रहे परेशान

सरकार ने प्रदेश के कई जिलों में मोबाइल इंटरनेट सेवा शनिवार शाम पांच बजे तक बंद कर दी। शुक्रवार शाम पांच बजे से इंटरनेट सेवा बंद हो गई। इससे लोग परेशान रहे। हालांकि कुछ जगहों पर इंटरनेट कम स्पीड पर चलता रहा। बताया जा रहा है कि सरकार ने किसान आंदोलन को देखते हुए मोबाइल इंटरनेट सेवा बंद की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser