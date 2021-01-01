पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सोहन सिंह ने कहा:श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण से हाेगा राष्ट्र निर्माण

यमुनानगर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

श्रीराम जन्मभूमि मंदिर निर्माण निधि समर्पण अभियान के लिए मंगलवार को बजरंग दल के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक सोहन सिंह सोलंकी जिले में पंहुचे। फर्कपुर महर्षि वाल्मीकि मंदिर में पूजा कर अभियान का शुभारंभ किया। इसके बाद सरस्वती नगर में महर्षि वाल्मीकि मंदिर में वाल्मीकि चेतनानंद ने सोहन सिंह सोलंकी से हवन कराकर अभियान का शुभारंभ करवाया।

साेहन सिंह ने कहा कि 492 वर्षों के संघर्ष के बाद ये शुभ अवसर आया है कि राम सेवक कब हमारे द्वार पर आएंगे। हमारा समर्पण रामजी के चरणों तक पहुंचाएंगे। ये मात्र मंदिर निर्माण नहीं बल्कि श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण से राष्ट्र निर्माण होगा।

माैके पर वाल्मीकि समाज के प्रधान सतपाल वाल्मीकि, बजरंग दल हरियाणा के प्रान्त संयोजक शुशील चौधरी, प्रान्त सुरक्षा प्रमुख गगन प्रकाश, विश्व हिन्दू परिषद के जिला अध्यक्ष अनूप अग्रवाल जी, बजरंग दल जिला संयोजक सुनील रावत, जिला सुरक्षा प्रमुख दीपक तिवारी, विभाग संयोजका सुनीता सैनी, जिला संयोजका रोजी जरियाल, प्रखण्ड अध्यक्ष नितिन लाम्बा, प्रखण्ड़ संयोजक शुभम सैनी, सह संयोजक पारस रघुवंशी व अजय भाटिया माैजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser