परेशानी:राशन डिपो से नवंबर में भी नहीं मिला उपभोक्ताओं को बाजरा, डीसी को शिकायत

यमुनानगरएक घंटा पहले
राशन डिपाे से नवंबर माह में भी उपभोक्ताओं को बाजरा नहीं मिला है। डिपो से सही राशन वितरण व्यवस्था कराने की मांग को लेकर जोगेंद्र नगर निवासी परवेश कुमार ने डीसी को शिकायत दी। परेवश ने बताया कि नवंबर माह में बाजरा नहीं मिला। बाजरे का सही वितरण डिपो संचालक कभी ठीक नहीं करते।डिपो होल्डर एक रुपए किलो कार्ड उपभोक्ता को न देकर बाजार में 10 से 12 रुपए प्रति किलो ग्राम की दर से बेच रहे हैं।

उपभोक्ता सुरेंद्र, रामानंद का कहना है कि विभाग भी इसे लेकर गंभीर नहीं है। नियमानुसार पर मेंबर 3 किलो आटा, 2 किलो बाजरा देना होता है। जब भी डिपो पर बाजरे की सप्लाई आती है। आधे से ज्यादा उपभोक्ताओं को बाजरा नहीं मिल पाता है। संचालक मशीन में और सामान के साथ एंट्री कर देते हैं, लेकिन बाजरा नहीं देते हैं।

यह कह देते हैं कि अगली बार ले जाना। अभी सप्लाई नहीं आई है। जबकि सारे राशन के साथ डिपो पर बाजरे की सप्लाई आती है। उनकी डीसी से मांग है कि जिला स्तर पर टीम गठित कर मामले में जांच कराई जाए, जिससे उपभोक्ताओं तक योजना का लाभ पहुंच सके। उपभोक्ताओं को समय पर राशन मिल सके।

दिसंबर की सप्लाई नहीं आई
उपभोक्ताओं का कहना है कि डिपो पर अभी राशन की सप्लाई नहीं आई है। बाजरा उसके साथ ही सरकार भेजेगी। राशन सप्लाई से पहले प्रशासन अपने स्तर पर टीम का गठन करे, जिससे राशन का सही वितरण डिपो संचालक करें। उपभोक्ताओं को परेशानी का सामना न करना पड़े।

