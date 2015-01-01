पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राशन की आपूर्ति नहीं:उपभोक्ताओं को त्योहारी सीजन में भी डिपो से नहीं मिला चीनी व सरसाें का तेल

यमुनानगर5 घंटे पहले
सस्ते सामान की सरकारी दुकानों पर पूरे राशन की आपूर्ति नहीं हुई। इस कारण उपभोक्ताओं को त्याेहारी सीजन में चीनी सरसों का तेल नहीं मिल सका। समय पर राशन न आने से उपभोक्ताओं को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा।

उपभोक्ताओं ने बाजार से महंगे दामों पर चीनी व सरसों का तेल खरीद का त्याेहार मनाए। जिला खाद्य आपूर्ति एवं नियंत्रक अधिकारी एसके शर्मा का कहना है कि इस बारे में पता कर आएंगे क्योंकि उन्होंने सभी दुकानों पर समय से राशन सामग्री पहुंचाने के निर्देश जारी किए हुए हैं।

उपभोक्ता पवन कुमार, ऋषि व रमन का कहना है कि वह बीपीएल परिवार से हैं। अक्टूबर में समय से राशन की आपूर्ति हो गई थी। फिर भी कुछ डिपो संचालकाें ने मनमानी करते हुए देरी से राशन वितरित किया। नवंबर में तो हद हो गई।

दिवाली के मौके पर समय से राशन विभाग को भेजना चाहिए था लेकिन अभी तक भी राशन नहीं भेजा गया है। उन्होंने डिपो संचालकों के चक्कर लगाए लेकिन यही सुनने को मिला कि विभाग ने अभी राशन सप्लाई नहीं भेजी है।

महंगे दामों पर खरीदी चीनी व सरसों तेल| चीनी और सरसों के तेल की ही सबसे ज्यादा जरूरत थी लेकिन दोनों ही समान इस माह में डिपो पर नहीं आए। 13.50 पैसे प्रति किलो की दर से मिलने वाली चीनी उन्होंने बाजार से ली।

इसी तरह सरसों का तेल 20 रुपए प्रति लीटर मिलता है। बस सस्ती दुकान में पर नहीं आया इसलिए 120 प्रति किलो की दर से बाजार से खरीदा। विभाग से मांग है कि दोनों की जल्द सप्लाई की जाए।

डिपो होल्डर एसोसिएशन प्रधान गजेंद्र राणा का कहना है कि इस माह राशन सामग्री लेट होने के चलते कार्ड उपभोक्ता परेशान कर रहे हैं। इसी के साथ डिपो होल्डर भी परेशान हैं। विभागीय अधिकारी 10 तारीख तक राशन सामग्री डिपाे तक पहुंचा दें तो उपभोक्ताओं को समय पर राशन सामग्री मिल जाए।

