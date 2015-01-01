पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्लान:उपभोक्ताओं को एसएमएस से मिलेगी बिजली कट व बिल की जानकारी

यमुनानगरएक घंटा पहले
बिजली उपभोक्ताओं को बिजली बिल और बिजली बाधित होने की जानकारी के साथ अन्य उपयोगी सूचना मोबाइल पर एसएमएस से मिल सकेगी। इसके लिए उपभोक्ताओं को अपने मोबाइल नंबर आधार कार्ड लिंक कराने होंगे। जिले में साढ़े चार लाख उपभोक्ता हैं। इनमें से सवा तीन लाख कस्टमर केवाईसी अपडेट करा चुके हैं। अभी तक लोग बिजली निगम के कार्यालय जा रहे थे। चुनिंदा स्थानों पर बिजली कर्मी घरों में आकर डिटेल ले रहे थे। अब ऑनलाइन ये प्रक्रिया हो सकेगी। उपभोक्ता घर बैठे केवाईसी अपडेट कर सकेंगे। इसे लेकर बिजली निगम ने लिंक जारी किया है। कस्टर http://epayment.uhbvn.org.in/updateKYC.aspx पर जाकर केवाईसी अपडेट कर सकेंगे। बिजली निगम के एसई योगराज का कहना है कि उपभोक्ताओं की सहूलियत के लिए सुविधा शुरू की गई है। ऑनलाइन इसका लाभ उठा पाएंगे।

यूचबीवीएन के उपभोक्ताओं को आधार कार्ड से लिंक करने की योजना शुरू कर चुका है। अब बिजली बिल के साथ केवाईसी फार्म भरवाया जा रहा है। इस फार्म में उपभोक्ताओं को अपने कनेक्शन से संबंधित जानकारियां मुहैया कराने को कहा है। इससे पहले बिजली निगम कनेक्शन का डाटा जुटा रहा है। बिजली निगम के अधिकारियों को कहना है कि केवाईसी अपडेट के लिए काफी समय से कहा जा रहा है। फिर भी बहुत से उपभोक्ता ऐसे हैं, जाे गंभीरता नहीं दिखा रहे हैं। आज के समय में अधिकतर लाेगाें के पास माेबाइल हैं। घरों में भी बिजली कर्मी भेजे गए। इससे पहले अनुबंधित कर्मियों को ये जिम्मा दिया गया। इसका रिस्पांस कम रहा है। जो उपभोक्ता केवाईसी अपडेट करा चुके हैं। उन्हें सुविधा का लाभ मिल रहा है।

उनके मोबाइल पर बिजली कट लगने की सूचना एक दिन पहले जारी कर दी जाती है। अचानक आए फाल्ट का भी मैसेज जारी किया जाता है। उपभोक्ता को पता रहता है कि लाइट क्यों बंद है। पहले ये सुविधा नहीं दी गई थी। शिकायत केंद्र पर काॅल करनी पड़ती थी। नई सुविधा से लाभ हुआ है, जिसमें उपभोक्ता बिजली संबंधी जानकारी आसानी से हासिल कर रहे हैं। अच्छी योजना है | शहर के लाेगाें का कहना है कि बिजली निगम की ओर से अच्छी योजना लाई गई है। केवाईसी अपडेट होने से घर बैठे लोगों को सारी जानकारी मिल सकेगी। मोबाइल पर अलर्ट एमएमएस आएगा। इससे कट से लेकर दूसरी उपयोगी जानकारी मिल सकेगी।

रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर पर भेजा जा रहा लिंक
अभी भी जो उपभोक्ता केवाईसी अपडेट नहीं करना चाह है। उसे बिजली संबंधी जानकारी तो मिलेगी ही नहीं साथ ही सुविधाओं का लाभ भी बिजली निगम की ओर से नहीं दिया जाएगा। बिना केवाईसी अपडेट किए बिजली निगम की साइट पर जाकर मोबाइल नंबर दर्ज कराए। इससे उसे कट, बिल मरम्मत से जुड़ी जानकारी दी जाएगी। लिंक रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर पर भेजा रहा है। जिन लोगों ने मोबाइल नंबर रजिस्टर्ड नहीं कराए हैं। उन्हें बिजली निगम से कोई जानकारी नहीं दी जा रही है। केवाईसी में जाकर ईमेल भरेंगे तो उस पर भी बिल संबंधी जानकारी दी जाएगी। जो जानकारी माेबाइल पर मिल रही है। वह ई मेल से भी मिल सकेगी। साइट पर जाएंगे तो ऑप्शन दिखाई देगा। जो अपडेट दिखाएगा। इस पर जाकर उपभोक्ता अपने मोबाइल नंबर, ई मेल आईडी को अपडेट कर सकता है।

