हाउस मीटिंग का एजेंडा फाइनल:पार्षद बोले- गधोली व बाडीमाजरा में कम्युनिटी सेंटर के टेंडर भी लग चुके, अब हाउस की स्वीकृति की फॉर्मेलिटी क्यों

यमुनानगर3 घंटे पहले
नगर निगम हाउस की तीन नवंबर की चौथी हाउस मीटिंग का एजेंडा फाइनल हो चुका है। इसकी कॉपी आते ही कई पार्षदों को उनके दिए प्रस्ताव शामिल न करने या तोड़-मोड़ कर पेश करने का मलाल है। एजेंडे में प्रसार के माध्यम से पास हो चुके 69 कॉलोनियों व चार एंट्री गेट के एस्टिमेट सहित गाधोली व बाडीमाजरा में कम्युनिटी सेंटर के प्रस्ताव भी हैं जबकि इनमें गधोली व बाडीमाजरा के कम्युनिटी सेंटर के टेंडर तक लग चुके हैं। ऐसे में पार्षद सवाल उठा रहे हैं कि जो प्रस्ताव पहले ही पास हो चुके हैं, उन पर हाउस स्वीकृति की फाॅर्मेलिटी क्यों की जा रही है।

तीन नवंबर को निगम के सभाकक्ष में मेयर मदन चौहान की अध्यक्षता में मीटिंग होनी है। इसमें प्रसार के जरिए पास किए गए 11 प्रस्तावों पर हाउस स्वीकृति सहित 50 प्रस्तावों पर चर्चा होगी। सबसे पहले पिछली मीटिंग यानी 9 माह पहले 7 जनवरी की तीसरी मीटिंग की पुष्टि का प्रस्ताव है क्योंकि विपक्षी समेत सत्ता पक्ष के भी कई पार्षद पिछली सहित अब तक की तीन मीटिंगों में पास काम न होने का आरोप लगा रहे हैं, इसलिए मीटिंग की शुरुआत में ही विरोध के आसार हैं।

लीज की बात पर पर्दा डालने को तोड़-मोड़कर डाला प्रस्ताव| वार्ड-13 से पार्षद निर्मल चौहान ने कहा कि गढ़ी रोड पर हाउस में कम्युनिटी सेंटर पास हुआ लेकिन जमीन को निगम ने लीज पर दे दिया। चौथी हाउस मीटिंग के लिए लीज कैंसिल कर कम्युनिटी सेंटर बनाने का प्रस्ताव दिया था किंतु जमीन को लीज पर देने की बात पर पर्दा डालने के लिए प्रस्ताव को तोड़ मरोड़ कर गढ़ी रोड स्थित वक्फ बोर्ड की जमीन से रास्ता देने बार कर दिया। यह प्रस्ताव चार साल पहले 17 मई 2016 की मीटिंग में था।

पहले पास हो चुके प्रस्तावों पर हाउस स्वीकृति की फॉर्मेलिटी क्यों

वार्ड-4 से पार्षद देवेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि जो प्रस्ताव प्रसार के माध्यम से बैकडोर से पहले ही पास हो चुके हैं, उन पर हाउस स्वीकृति लेकर फॉर्मेलिटी क्यों की जा रही है। ये भी वही काम हैं, जो उजागर हो गए। कई काम चोरी-छिपे बिना किसी चर्चा के पास हो रहे हैं। मीटिंग में दो साल के कामों का रिकॉर्ड मांग एस्टिमेट से टेंडर व वर्क अलॉटमेंट व पेमेंट का ब्यौरा मांगेंगे।

