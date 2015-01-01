पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सज गए बाजार:कार्तिक माह की त्रयाेदशी को मनाया जाता है धनतेरस, धनवंतरी की पूजा से मिलेगा शुभ फल

यमुनानगर11 मिनट पहले
कार्तिक मास त्रयोदशी को धनतेरस मनाया जाता है। इस बार 13 नवंबर को धनतेरस मनाया जा रहा है। इसके लिए बाजार तैयार हैं। कारोबारियों ने आकर्षक स्कीम दी है, जिससे कस्टमर सामान लेकर ही जाए। यह धन्वंतरि जयंती भी कहलाता है। खरीदारी के लिए बाजार गुलजार हैं। इस दिन धातु, सोने, चांदी, बर्तन की खरीदारी शुभ माना जाता है। बाजार में पहले से अधिक चहल पहल नजर आ रही है। कारोबारी उम्मीद जता रहे हैं कि काेरोना काल में अच्छा व्यापार होगा। दीपावली शुभ रहेगी।

ज्योतिषाचार्य मनोज कुमार के मुताबिक, त्रयोदशी 12 नवंबर की शाम से लग जाएगी। ऐसे में धनतेरस की खरीदारी 12 नवंबर को भी की जा सकेगी। हालांकि उदया तिथि में त्योहार मनाया जाता है। ऐसे में धनतेरस 13 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा। साल का पहला दिन ऐसा होता है जिस दिन यमराज की पूजा होती है। ऐसा कहा जाता है कि धनतेरस पर धनवंतरी की पूजा से आरोग्यता अकाल मृत्यु का भय समाप्त होता है। धनतेरस के ही दिन बड़ी संख्या में लोग लक्ष्मी-गणेश की प्रतिमा के साथ मिठाई और लाई खरीदते हैं। ऐसे में सभी प्रमुख बाजार में सज गए हैं। दुकानदार सुरेंद्र ने बताया कि ग्राहकों को ध्यान में रखते हुए नई वैरायटी मंगाई है। अनलॉक के बाद अब कुछ भीड़ दिखाई दे रही है। दुकानें भी आकर्षक ढंग से सजाई गई हैं। ग्राहक सामान लेकर जाए, इसके लिए कंपनियों की ओर से भी स्कीम दी गई है। स्कीम का फायदा कस्टमर को होता है। स्कीम के साथ ग्राहक को सामान देने में आसानी रहती है।

ऑफरों की है भरमार

ऑफरों से गुलजार बाजार को ग्राहकों का इंतजार है। ऑटोमोबाइल से लेकर सराफा कारोबारियों ने ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए कई ऑफर दिए हैं। सर्वाधिक रौनक बर्तन की दुकानों पर दिख रही है। वहीं चांदी के सिक्कों को लेकर एडवांस बुकिंग हुई है। बर्तन के बाजार पर महंगाई की मार है, लेकिन परंपरा और आस्था को लेकर लोगों की खरीदारी पर असर पड़ता नहीं दिख रहा है। कारोबार को बढ़ावा देने के लिए बर्तन की दुकानों को सजाया गया है। इस बार धनतेरस पर स्टील की फैंसी थालियां, प्रेशर कुकर, नान स्टिक बर्तन, आकर्षक चूल्हे, लंच बाॅक्स आदि के मनमोहक डिजाइन उपलब्ध हैं। बर्तन कारोबारी सुंदरलाल का कहना है कि स्टील बर्तन के मुकाबले नान स्टिक बर्तन अधिक पसंद किए जा रहे हैं। ऑटोमेटिक चिमनी व सेंसर चिमनी के अलावा पीतल की पूजा थाली, दीपक, अखंडदीप आदि की मांग ज्यादा है।

पहले होता है तय

ज्यादातर ग्राहक पहले से तय करके आते हैं कि उन्हें क्या लेना है। बहुत से ग्राहकों ने धनतेरस के दिन भीड़ से बचने के लिए सामान की बुकिंग करा ली है। बर्तन के विक्रेता अमरजीत सिंह का कहना है कि मार्केट के हालत की बात अपनी जगह है लेकिन दीपावली जैसे त्योहार पर लोग कुछ न कुछ नया खरीदेंगे। दुकानदारों को उम्मीद है कि बर्तनों की बिक्री पिछले वर्ष के मुकाबले 20 से 25 फीसदी तक ज्यादा होगी।

खरीदारी के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त

इस साल त्रयोदशी की तिथि 12 नवंबर रात 9 बजकर 30 मिनट से लग जाएगी जोकि 13 नवंबर की शाम 6 बजे समाप्त होगी। 12 नवंबर की खरीदारी का शुभ मुहूर्त रात 11.30 से 1.7 तक है। 13 नवंबर को शुभ मुहूर्त सुबह 5.59 से 10.6 बजे तक। सुबह 11.8 से दोपहर 12.51 तक, दोपहर 3.38 मिनट से शाम 5 बजे तक है।

